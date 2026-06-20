Harrison Leeder during the National Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at Cockburn ARC Oval, June 20, 2026 in Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

ARKI Butler kicked two goals and created others as midfielder Albert Macgowan and defender Billy Wigmore stepped up in Vic Metro's 36-point win over Western Australia to kickstart their Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships.

Butler, who is a top-five pick contender and has been in hot form at school level, booted 2.2 from 14 disposals to show his wares inside-50 for Metro, who won 11.9 (75) to 5.9 (39) at Cockburn on Saturday.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA v VIC METRO Full match coverage and stats

The Sandringham Dragons prospect is capable of brilliance in attack and clubs rate him highly after a promising bottom-aged season.

But he wasn't alone in the Metro players to perform well, with Macgowan gathering 22 disposals, six inside-50s and showing his powerful running game, while Wigmore proved his intercept game at the higher level with 23 disposals, including a game-high 13 intercept possessions.

Archie Spencer also performed well in Metro's midfield with 25 disposals – at 96 per cent efficiency – while bottom-ager Jett Flower, the grandson of Melbourne great Robbie, collected 20 disposals to again show what he’s capable of. Flower is on the radar of Tasmania as part of its access to 17-year-olds this year and he continues to show himself as an exciting mobile midfield talent with strong athleticism.

Jett Flower during the National Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at Cockburn ARC Oval, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Metro jumped to a 19-point lead at quarter-time before Western Australia bounced back in the second term with four goals to none. But Metro steadied after half-time and flexed their strength across the ground, kicking eight goals to one and keeping Western Australia goalless in the final quarter.

Leo Steed furthered his claims as a first-round pick with another strong midfield game, gathering 24 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances, while Heath Mellody was more involved this week off half-back with 29 disposals and seven intercept disposals.

Benji van Rooyen went head-to-head in the ruck with potential top-three pick Harry Van Hattum and it was a tight battle, while George Gale (28 disposals) and Harper Banfield (20) were busy. Finlay Yeo, who is tied to the Dockers' Next Generation Academy, had 15 touches and six tackles as a small forward.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.3 4.5 5.6 5.9 (39)

VIC METRO 3.4 3.6 7.6 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Western Australia: McGlade 2, Perera, Spawton-Guy, Walsh

Vic Metro: Butler 2, Houndsome 2, Gayfer, Harris, Hicks, Krasna, Leeder, Teixeira, Tippett