The Crows overcame the Demons and their ability to win from tough positions is giving them even more belief

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER great escape by Adelaide has further fuelled the belief of coach Matthew Nicks.

The Crows trailed for much of Saturday's clash against Melbourne before running out 17-point winners.

CROWS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide took fifth spot from Melbourne with its fourth win by three goals or less this season.

Crows boss Nicks was rapt at the rugged nature of victory in a game both coaches rated as finals-like.

"We won that one in a different way," Nicks said.

"What this one did was just add more momentum and belief to where we're at post the bye."

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Since its bye, Adelaide has pipped Geelong by one point in a wet nerve-jangler, blown away the Western Bulldogs by 57 under the Marvel Stadium roof, and trumped the Demons in a bruising battle.

"We've had three really tough opponents that are all fighting for the same thing we're fighting for," Nicks said.

"It's even more pleasing when you're able to do it against a team that's in good form, because you take a lot of belief.

"Especially towards the end of that game, that last quarter, to finish it off the way we did ... they were so organised, the guys were disciplined."

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Adelaide's win came amid concern over club icon Tony Modra, who was seriously injured in a truck accident on Thursday evening.

Modra woke on Saturday, a day after having facial surgery, and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"There's a lot of positive news coming back, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves," Nicks said.

"It's a tough time because he's such a huge presence around our footy club."

The Crows (9-5) claimed fifth spot from the Demons (9-6), who now have their bye.

Melbourne led at the quarter breaks by eight, one and two points before being steamrolled.

"It came down to execution – fundamentals under pressure," Demons coach Steven King said.

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"Certainly frustrating, but I can't fault our group's endeavour.

"That was a finals-type pressure and atmosphere, so that's a bonus for us. That will be a great experience to take with us and improve on."