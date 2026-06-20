A fifth consecutive victory has Carlton fans dreaming of the near impossible

Matthew Cottrell during the round 15 match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FAIRYTALE continues for Carlton.

Under interim coach Josh Fraser, the surging Blues have ignited their campaign, taking down Greater Western Sydney by 23 points in a Saturday afternoon thriller at Engie Stadium.

GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

The 12.16 (88) to 9.11 (65) victory breathes new life into a rollercoaster season for the Blues. The remarkable resurgence under Fraser continues, with Carlton banking its fifth consecutive victory to go 6-8 and keep its finals hopes alive.

With the Giants heavily leaking goals to small forwards in recent weeks, the Blues' dynamic ground-level players loomed as a major threat. The small forwards capitalised beautifully, with Francis Evans booting three and Will Hayward adding two.

There was very little separating the two sides throughout the match; while the Blues only briefly edged the clearance count (36–30), they gained a significant upper hand where it mattered most, dominating inside-50 entries 61–46.

Early on, Carlton locked the ball in their forward 50, generating repeat entries and stoppages while applying relentless pressure. However, the Blues left the door open, allowing GWS to get their run and carry going to open the game up from one side of the ground to the other.

Despite being well held in the first term, Clayton Oliver (who finished with 29 disposals, five clearances, and five tackles) lifted to go head-to-head with Carlton’s midfield unit.

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For the Blues, Patrick Cripps led from the front to finish with 33 disposals, seven clearances, and three tackles, while Sam Walsh was equally prolific, racking up 34 disposals, five clearances, one goal, and two tackles.

Navigating this trip without star defender Jacob Weitering made containing the lethal GWS offence a challenge. However, Carlton’s young defence held up brilliantly, shutting down Jesse Hogan (1.3), Jake Stringer (0.1), and Aaron Cadman (1.1).

The Giants got their ball movement flowing early, drawing first blood through Brent Daniels after he snuck forward and converted a tough set shot from 45 metres out. The Blues responded immediately via Ben Ainsworth, who snapped a clever goal following dynamic ground-level work.

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While Carlton dominated territory — locking the ball in their front half via relentless turnovers and a superior repeat-entry count (18-12) — the Giants scored with higher efficiency to lead by five points at the first break despite the Blues' weight of opportunities.

The second term saw Evans drill back-to-back goals within three minutes as the Blues built momentum. However, Conor Stone responded with two second-stanza goals of his own to reel the margin back in and ensure a tight, goal-for-goal contest.

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Ultimately, it was a dominant performance out of the middle that fuelled Carlton's 11-point lead at the main break, with the visitors leading the centre clearances 8-4.

The Blues carried that momentum into the second half as Evans slotted his third, putting Carlton on track with a 24-point lead. However, the Giants steadied the ship through Greene, who kicked two for the term to stem the bleeding.

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A clutch goal to Walsh after the three-quarter-time siren snapped a run of four straight goals from the Giants, giving the Blues a six-point lead into the final change.

Carlton seized total control early in the fourth term as Haywood and Matthew Cottrell added their seconds, before Harry McKay converted a crucial free kick to push the margin back out to 24 points. From there, the Blues' defence locked down as GWS failed to fire a goal in response.

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Blood rule sidelines duo

A recurring issue troubled Jesse Hogan, who was forced from the ground in the first term to tend to bleeding from split webbing in his right hand — an injury that has previously plagued him. Meanwhile, Stephen Coniglio also headed down to the rooms before quarter-time to receive staples for a cut to his left eyebrow.

Jesse Hogan during the round 15 match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Laverde injury adds to Giants' woes

To make matters worse for the Giants, recruit Jayden Laverde was ruled out in the third quarter with hamstring soreness after taking a knee to the back and stumbling forward.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.5 5.6 9.7 9.11 (65)

CARLTON 1.6 6.11 9.13 12.16 (88)



GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 3, Stone 2, Daniels, Hogan, Cadman, Gothard

Carlton: Evans 3, Hayward 2, Cottrell 2, Ainsworth, Hewett, Kempt, Walsh, McKay

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Oliver, Ash, Whitfield, Daniels

Carlton: Hewett, Walsh, Newman, Cripps, Acres

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Laverde (hamstring)

Carlton: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Carlton: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Engie Stadium