Jack Steele is tackled by Zac Taylor during the match between Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL mid-season bye round has coaches offloading Jack Sinclair due to his calf injury and Jack Steele as the Dees have their bye.

What are the right moves?

The Traders discuss the best defenders and midfielders to bring in for the pair of Jacks with an eye towards round 17 as some of the best options have their bye. Could cashing up this week to get Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera be the best play for the back line?

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There is plenty of value to be found across the ground. Sam Banks can save plenty of cash as a defender, Sam Durham is a key target as the Bombers are fresh off the bye and cash cows are hot property such as Marcus Herbert.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie cover a record number of options and answer plenty of your questions as we hit the last weekend for the season of three trades and best 18 in Fantasy Classic.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round 15 scores.

5:30 - Crypto.com Trades of the Week

6:30 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

8:30 - News of the week.

12:00 - Tag watch.

14:45 - Geelong, Melbourne, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs byes.

19:45 - Options for Jack Sinclair.

26:30 - Jack Steele trades in the midfield.

33:15 - Forward targets.

38:30 - The Traders’ early moves.

41:40 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.