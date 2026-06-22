Jack Sinclair is seen in a moon boot during the match between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S wildcard chances have been dealt a big blow with Jack Sinclair and Tom De Koning both set to be sidelined out of Sunday's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Sinclair is understood to have been cleared of an Achilles rupture, but has a serious calf injury after a scan on Monday morning.

With eight games left in the Saints’ home and away campaign, the dual All-Australian could miss the rest of the 2026 season.

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Sinclair has played at least 20 games in every year aside from the COVID impacted 2020 season since becoming a permanent fixture in 2018.

De Koning remained in hospital on Sunday night with a punctured lung after a crunching blow before half-time, which ruled him out of the second half.

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The ruckman also has two cracked ribs and is set to miss some games out of the club’s mid-season bye.

Rowan Marshall will also be scanned on Monday after injuring his shoulder at Marvel Stadium.

The 30-year-old returned and played out the game but was clearly hampered the issue.

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St Kilda is also set to be without Alix Tauru for another stint with the young key defender under scrutiny for a bump in the VFL.

The hit ended the day of Footscray player Stirling Phipps-Parsons, which could result in at least a three-game suspension if it is graded as intentional, high contact and severe impact.

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The Saints are now on the bye and sit a game outside the wildcard spots, ahead of a clash against Essendon in round 17.