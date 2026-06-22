Sam Swadling poses with brother Joel after the match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAYDEN Maynard didn’t play against Port Adelaide, but he made a late impact in the rooms on Saturday night, finding Sam Swadling’s brother and making sure he was in the song to savour a debut to remember at the MCG.

Like a conductor leading an orchestra, Steele Sidebottom has launched Good Old Collingwood Forever since midway through 2022, but that responsibility was handed to Joel Swadling, who confessed he didn’t know the words, but Jeremy Howe told him to just start yelling.

He did. And had been for the previous two hours. That’s what happens when your brother makes his debut at the home of football and showcases his talent, finishing with 18 disposals and his first goal in League football during an eye-catching third quarter burst that helped seal a win that keeps the Magpies in contention for a wildcard berth.

Sam moved away from his tightknit family in Perth last November after Collingwood selected him at pick No. 37 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft and finally got his shot in round 15. More than a dozen of his mates flew over for his debut in the rain and were chanting “Swadling, Swadling!” in the rooms, along with plenty of family members.

But Joel was by Sam's side after the game and has always served as a source of motivation for his older brother. He lives with cerebral palsy but played for Western Australia in the 2026 National Junior Wheelchair Championships in April.

Sam Swadling with brother Joel and teammates after the round 15 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"He has inspired me immensely. He's a special kid," Swadling told AFL.com.au after making his debut in the 26-point win on Saturday night.

"He's been through a lot, whether it's surgery, being bullied, all that sort of shit, and I come home to that stuff and I'm like, he's just the best kid in the world. How can anyone pick on him and all that sort of shit?

"For me, it just encouraged me to wake up in the morning. His bones are just tight, and he's sore every day he wakes up and he just continues to get after it every day with his wheelchair basketball or just in everyday life.

"So that motivates me to get up every morning and to put the best into what I've got going in my life. He's a special kid and I couldn't be prouder of how far he's come already."

Collingwood has plans for its new No. 32 to become involved with the Magpies' wheelchair football team when the time is right. It's a sport Swadling knows intimately and wants to be involved in.

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"100% (I want to be involved)," Swadling said.

"Before wheelchair basketball, Joely was playing wheelchair footy and I'm always down at his games supporting him and whatnot. That's something if the Pies are willing to work with me with that, I'm happy to help out there because, firstly, I know what it's like for some of those boys, having a brother in a wheelchair. So I'd love to help out one day."

Swadling was on the fringe for a month before Craig McRae picked him last Wednesday. He was an emergency in round 11 when Scott Pendlebury broke the all-time games record. Then in round 12. And again on King’s Birthday. But after the bye, Collingwood finally rewarded the 19-year-old, who has averaged 27.2 disposals from his first nine games in the VFL.

"You can't put words to it,” he said. “You dream of moments like that kicking the ball in the backyard as a young kid with many people who are here tonight, and oh mate, to go up there and get my first goal, first win in our first game was unbelievable. So special. I loved every minute of it."

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And now he is in Collingwood’s 23, Swadling is determined to stay in; he doesn’t want to return to playing at Victoria Park, where the VFL team plays its next four games.

"Definitely not," he said. "I think it's just turning up Monday, putting time into my craft, into my vision, still learning from these senior boys and yeah, fingers crossed, I can keep my spot as well."

Milestones are meant to be celebrated. A debut is a life moment to enjoy together, as was draft night, when Swadling went viral belting out Sweet Caroline in a pub in the hours after his AFL dream became a reality.

"It was just such a special night, obviously, with my family and friends,” he said. “We ended up going to a little bar to celebrate and the song came on and the boys encouraged me to get up there, so I got a little tune, did a little boogie as well, it was good fun. It was a great night."

As was Saturday night. Hopefully there will be many more to come for Sam and the Swadling family.