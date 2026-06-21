Will Day celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Gold Coast in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Blues' defensive future is bright, a Crow could be on the radar of rival clubs plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 15 of the 2026 season.

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1) Will Day can take Hawthorn over the hump

This is not breaking news, but a fit Will Day can take Hawthorn from a finals team to the final Saturday in September. In just his third match of 2026 on Friday night, Day was magnificent against the Suns. Paired alongside the prolific Jai Newcombe, Day finished with 21 disposals - of which 10 resulted in score involvements - five clearances and a goal. His ability to break tackles and burst from congestion is the perfect complement to Hawthorn's midfield, with a running 40m goal the perfect encapsulation. Staying fit has obviously been the battle, but Day's inclusion makes Sam Mitchell's team a completely different proposition when the whips are cracking. – Michael Whiting

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2) Nas is good, but he can't do it all

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was left to his own devices by the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon and finished with an eye-watering 44 disposals and 917m gained, but it wasn't enough to drag his Saints across the line. Coming off half-back, he can effectively set up plays, but there needs to be more consistency in the supporting cast down the line to finish off his work, and take home the four points. Yes, the Saints lost key players in Jack Sinclair and Tom De Koning during proceedings, but are the club's middle- and bottom-tier players strong enough to genuinely challenge yet? The jury is still out. - Gemma Bastiani

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's game against the Western Bulldogs in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

3) Fremantle is being led better than any team in 2026

No matter which way you carve it, the Dockers have the best leaders of any team in the competition right now, and Thursday night's come-from-behind win against Geelong proved it. Fremantle's on-field leaders know when to get out of the way and let star teammates shine, but they also sense the moment and step up when needed. Midfield star Andrew Brayshaw did just that in the third quarter, elevating his game to have 16 disposals for the term and putting his body on the line repeatedly. Fellow vice-captain Caleb Serong did likewise after back-to-back Geelong goals in the same quarter, kicking a brilliant stoppage goal. And when the Cats made a run in the fourth term, captain Alex Pearce took several vital intercept marks. Off the field, Justin Longmuir is coaching better than anyone and has put together the AFL's most organised and versatile team, keeping the group calm when missed shots could have rattled a less resilient group. There is no ego among Fremantle's leaders, who are sharing the spoils through a 13-game winning run. They are the best leaders in the AFL in 2026. – Nathan Schmook

Alex Pearce sings the team song after the R15 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium on June 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

4) Carlton's defence is no longer just about Jacob Weitering

Carlton's season-saving victory over Greater Western Sydney proved that its young defence can stand tall without star defender Jacob Weitering. Navigating a tough road trip without their defensive anchor loomed as a massive test against a potentially lethal Giants attack, but the Blues' youthful backline rose to the challenge brilliantly. Showcasing elite maturity and resilience under intense pressure, they completely restricted the Giants' main targets, keeping dangerous threats Jesse Hogan, Jake Stringer and Aaron Cadman quiet to secure the 23-point win. The defensive performance was highlighted by the composure of promising young players like Harry Dean and Billy Wilson, who stood resolute alongside the reliable veterans stepping up in the absence of their defensive lynchpin. - Emily Patterson

Harry Dean and Toby Greene during the round 15 match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

5) This Magpie is starting to make an impact

Collingwood invested a first-round pick in Ed Allan at the end of 2022, and Craig McRae has discovered a way to get more out of the West Australian. Getting a game in the Pies' midfield wasn't easy in their premiership year nor 2024 or 2025, but now Allan is making an impact in a different role. The Pies have used him on opposition stars across the past month and it has helped increase his output. It started when he cooled the impact of Ed Richards and Marcus Bontempelli in round 12 and on Saturday night, Allan went head-to-head with Zak Butters and restricted the influence of the Brownlow Medal contender (albeit, the Power star still had 25 disposals and seven clearances) while also having 20 touches of his own to continue his development. - Josh Gabelich

Ed Allan tackles Zak Butters during Collingwood's game against Port Adelaide in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

6) This versatile Roo can be a difference maker

Alastair Clarkson came up with a one-two-three punch that caught the Tigers flat-footed at the MCG on Sunday. Athletic tall Cooper Trembath started in the ruck at centre ball-ups, while regular ruck Tristan Xerri started at half-forward and it proved decisive in the Roos' crucial win. Trembath, who is six centimetres shorter than Richmond's No.1 ruck Toby Nankervis, used his run and jump to get his hands on the footy and provide his mids with first use, attending 13 centre ball-ups to just two for Xerri, who took most of the ruck duties around the ground, while Taylor Goad attended five centre bounces as well. The 20-year-old Trembath was also damaging up forward, finishing with a career-best four goals, to be a bright spark for North in what was otherwise an uneventful Sunday afternoon at the 'G. The final hitout and clearance numbers suggest the battle was even between the two teams, but Trembath's versatility was a key point of difference in the game. - Phoebe McWilliams

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7) This Crows defender should be catching the eye of rivals



As one Adelaide defender who is an unrestricted free agent in Jordon Butts catches plenty of interest, another with the same status is emerging after a fine 2026 season. With teammates sidelined in the first half of the year, James Borlase has taken his chance in the Crows' backline and that continued against Melbourne in his ninth game of the season on Saturday. Borlase had eight intercept possessions – only the returning Mark Keane had more – 15 disposals and nine marks. At 23, Borlase is an emerging defender, but with Butts, Josh Worrell and even Mitch Hinge due to come back for the Crows, rival clubs should be watching whether he keeps his spot. – Dejan Kalinic