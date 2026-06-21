Matt Kennedy celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against St Kilda in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS a game the Western Bulldogs simply had to win.

And it might have taken them until deep in the last quarter to secure it, but secure the victory they did, running out 12.11 (83) to 8.13 (61) winners over St Kilda under the Marvel Stadium roof on Sunday afternoon.

SAINTS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Adding to the pain for St Kilda, key playmakers Jack Sinclair (calf) and Tom De Koning (ribs) failed to see out the game. Rowan Marshall (left shoulder) also spent much of the third term off the ground following a big hit in the ruck.

Marcus Bontempelli (34 disposals, 13 clearances, one goal) was wilful, including a stunning roving goal in the second quarter to wow the crowd, while the return of Tom Liberatore (23 disposals, five clearances) was welcomed by the Dogs.

For the second week in a row, St Kilda coughed up the first three goals of the game before coming to life.

The Western Bulldogs struggled to contain Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, who was doing what he liked across half back for St Kilda. By the main break, the star Saint had already racked up 25 disposals and 557 metres gained – just the second Saint to do so in a half of footy – and finished with 44 disposals, 917 metres gained, and a goal in an impressive showing.

Down by 14 points at the final break, Wanganeen-Milera was injected into the middle to close out the game in an attempt to change the Saints' fortunes.

Will Lewis (two goals) proved an early wildcard, and Luke Kennedy bagged his first career AFL goal to get things off to a strong start, while Lachie McNeil (18 disposals, one goal) was everywhere early in the piece.

Through the middle of the ground, both Marcus Windhager (34 disposals, five clearances) and Hugo Garcia (36 disposals, one goal) were important, largely going toe-to-toe with Bontempelli and Liberatore.

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As Luke Beveridge is wont to do, some little tactical surprises were thrown up throughout the match. Bailey Dale and Rhylee West shared a specific wing role, starting deep on the defensive corner of the square, they dropped into defence once the ball was thrown in the air to generate an extra behind the ball. This repeatedly allowed the Bulldogs to intercept attacking centre clearances from St Kilda, and generated a repelling kick.

Meanwhile, Bontempelli and Matt Kennedy offered ruck support to Tim English.

There was a sense that no side really took its opportunities when they were created, as the Dogs peppered the goals with little reward through the third term, the Saints having done the same across the first half.

Following back-to-back career-best weeks, Liam Ryan flew at everything sent his way, but wasn't able to bring the footy down. But in a warm moment, St Kilda mid-season recruit Campbell Lake kicked his first goal in the big time, lifting his side and the crowd alike.

The Saints now fall to a record of 6-9, outside of the top 10 and while their season is far from over, they are becoming increasingly unlikely to feature in September.

Fears for Saints' co-captain

During the opening term, St Kilda co-captain Jack Sinclair hopped off the ground, unable to put any weight through his right leg, and failed to return to the play. Instead, he emerged from the rooms, initially without ice and crutches but with a protective boot on, although he was later seen icing the area. The incident was innocuous – Sinclair was running and suddenly pulled up short with no other player near him – and the club will be crossing its fingers that it is no more than a straightforward calf injury. There will be a nervous wait as well for ruck pair Tom De Koning (ribs) and Rowan Marshall (shoulder).

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Bont, the ruck?

In recent weeks, Luke Beveridge has opted to use Tim English and Rory Lobb in the ruck, sharing duties and resting forward. On Sunday afternoon, however, Lobb played just 67 per cent of game time, with minimal time at stoppage, and midfielders Marcus Bontempelli and Matt Kennedy supported English in the ruck. It was a curious look from the Dogs – particularly with captain Bontempelli having carried injuries throughout the year – but a tactic evidently focused on minimising the dominance of St Kilda duo Rowan Marshall and Tom De Koning.

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Welcome back, Libba

There are some players who just mean that bit more to their club, and Tom Liberatore is exactly that to the Western Bulldogs. Not for the first time, Liberatore has had an interrupted season, first felled by a concussion and then a knee injury. But on Sunday afternoon he made a highly anticipated return, and his presence was felt immediately. He was instrumental in the Dogs' first three goals of the game and worked nicely through the match.

ST KILDA 3.4 4.7 6.8 8.13 (61)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.2 7.5 8.10 12.11 (83)

GOALS

St Kilda: De Koning, Sharman, Higgins, Wilson, Wanganeen-Milera, Lake, Garcia, Byrnes

Western Bulldogs: Lewis 2, Lobb 2, Naughton 2, L.Kennedy, Hynes, Bontempelli, M.Kennedy, McNeil, Jones

BEST

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Silvagni, Windhager, Garcia, Wilkie, Hill

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, O'Donnell, Dale, Richards, Liberatore , Khamis

INJURIES

St Kilda: Sinclair (right calf), De Koning (ribs), Marshall (left shoulder)

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Crowd: 30,194 at Marvel Stadium