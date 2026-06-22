Taylor Adams in action during Sydney's training on February 26, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

ALL-AUSTRALIAN midfielder Taylor Adams has announced his retirement, effective immediately.

Adams has had a horror run with injury this season and informed his Sydney teammates on Monday that he is calling time on his career after 229 games at three clubs across 15 years.

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Originally drafted to Greater Western Sydney with pick 13 in 2011, Adams played 31 games for the Giants before moving to Collingwood, where he played 175 games, including All-Australian selection and the club's best-and-fairest in 2020.

He was one of Collingwood's best in its 2018 Grand Final loss to West Coast, where he had 31 disposals and a goal in the heartbreaking five-point loss.

He played 23 games during the 2023 season but sadly missed out on Collingwood's Grand Final win that year due to injury, before moving to Sydney that off-season.

Taylor Adams in action during Collingwood's win over Fremantle in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He played just 23 games in three seasons at the Swans, with his 2026 season ruined by soft-tissue problems.

The veteran suffered a partial tear of his Achilles in the pre-season before a serious hamstring injury in April. He made his return at VFL level earlier this month before suffering another hamstring injury.

"I'm incredibly grateful to all three clubs I have played for and to have had an amazing football journey," Adams said.

"It was always a dream of mine to play at the highest level, so to have played AFL for well over a decade is something I should be really proud of.

"To the Giants, Pies and now the Swans, I want to say thank you to all three clubs and to all of the staff involved in my career along the way. It’s been a great journey but I’m now ready for another chapter."