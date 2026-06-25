Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 16

Lachie Ash in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WE DID it! The last of the bye rounds is here... but what do we do with Jack Sinclair?

A calf injury has ruled out Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000) for what is likely to be weeks and another forced trade is upon us. Sinclair scored two points last week, and as a result dropped $90,000 in price.

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In The Traders' weekly video, Roy outlined his five best options for Sinclair, based on price, form and their run home.

Lachie Ash (DEF, $1,003,000) – the safest of all defenders Josh Daicos (DEF, $867,000) - instant reward this week Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $976,000) – easily a top six defender Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $589,000) – his value can't be denied Luke Parker (DEF/MID, $899,000) – best run home

Whichever way you go, you can't really go wrong. There are plenty of great options to target but at the same time... keep an eye on those targets for next week. With cash in the bank, players like Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Bailey Smith, Max Holmes and Marcus Bontempelli are all players we need in our teams, sooner rather than later.

Fantasy reminder: This week is the last of the mid-season bye rounds and it's Geelong, Melbourne, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs on the bye. For the last time this year, Fantasy coaches will have three trades a week, with their best 18 on field scores counting towards their overall total.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $997,000) – TRAP

Sound the alarm... Peter Ladhams is back. On Thursday night, for the first time this year, Grundy and Ladhams will be sharing the ruck duties at the Swans. Nearly 1500 coaches who have traded Grundy in, might need to reconsider.

Sam Durham (MID/FWD, $723,000) – TREAT

Leading into his bye, Durham attended the second-most centre bounces at the Bombers over a two-week period where he averaged 115. Essendon does have some names returning, so hopefully the role remains.

Sam Durham kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Mark Keane (DEF, $615,000) – TRAP

Hang on a sec! So, Keane returns from injury and plays his first game for the year, scores his first ever 100-plus score in his career... and over 3000 coaches trade him in? Seriously? We're better than this.

Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $589,000) – TREAT

Banks is back... and back in defence where he has scored 88 and 97 in his last two games. After being injured on a score of one in round six, Banks' price has plummeted and he is now prime for the picking.

Kye Annand (DEF, $293,000) – TREAT

The mature-aged recruit has scored 52 and 58 in his first two games this year and has now cemented his position in Richmond's best 22. With a breakeven of -1, Annand is one of the best options under $300k this week.

Kye Annand in action during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round 15, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded in

Marcus Herbert (MID, $259,000)

Sam Durham (MID/FWD, $723,000)

Luke Jackson (RUCK, $987,000)

Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,073,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,108,000)

Our fingers are crossed that Marcus Herbert (MID, $259,000) can hold his position in the Eagles' line-up because he is the rookie everyone wants. The 23-year-old scored 61 on debut and is certainly one worth grabbing.

Luke Jackson's (RUCK, $987,000) score of 166 from round 15 has caught the attention of many Fantasy coaches. With Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $907,000) on the sidelines with a broken jaw, many are seeing this as an easy switch.

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the round 15 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, on June 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $801,000)

Patrick Retschko (MID, $577,000)

Jack Ison (MID, $383,000)

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $737,000)

A calf injury has Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000) sitting at the top of the most traded out players for this week. The injury will shake up Fantasy teams moving forward with thousands and thousands of coaches looking for suitable replacements.

Now is the time to offload Jack Steele (MID, $801,000). If you have patiently held on to Steele waiting for his bye... then wait no more, now is the time to make the move... a move we all should have made many weeks ago.

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Most popular trade

Patrick Retschko (MID, $577,000) to Marcus Herbert (MID, $259,000)

The most popular trade this week sees over 2800 Fantasy coaches making a rookie cash grab. Retschko has averaged 65 across his nine games that even included a nice 106 in round 11. He's certainly done his job and moving him to Herbet is the perfect play, pocketing you a handy $318,000.

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Jeremy Howe (DEF) v Richmond – If this game plays out like it did last week, expect the Collingwood defenders to feast. Caleb Daniel (153) and Luke Parker (117) combined for 28 marks in this match-up last week.

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Steele Sidebottom (MID) v Richmond – The 35-year-old is a perfect option for a one-week hit this week against the Tigers. Coming off 96, Sidebottom is available in 88 per cent of draft leagues.

Darcy Byrne-Jones (DEF/FWD) v Adelaide – After scoring 131 last week, it's crazy to think that Byrne-Jones is only active in 29 per cent of draft leagues. Check your league's free agents, he might be there.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEST on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.