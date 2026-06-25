Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba

Charlie Curnow and Ryan Lester during round one between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BACK in action following their byes, Brisbane and Sydney meet in a Thursday night blockbuster at the Gabba.

Brisbane (8-6) got its campaign back on track with convincing wins against the Suns and Tigers before heading into a bye and can now return with eyes fixed on climbing into the top six.

LIONS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

The Lions will get a better idea of their standing with back-to-back games against premiership fancies in the Swans and Cats, but there's little margin for error if the reigning premiers are to avoid the wildcard places.

Sydney (12-2) returns from a bye and a chance to reset after it pulled off a pair of nail-biting victories against sides sitting outside the top 10 even while it was below its best.

The Swans are well-placed for a top-two finish that would earn an early home final, although they now begin a tough run with games against the Lions, Bulldogs, Dockers, Crows and arch-rivals the Giants that could shape their position.

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

Dean Cox has made three changes for the clash, with gun midfielder Errol Gulden returning for the first time since round one alongside Tom McCartin and Peter Ladhams. Matt Roberts, Harry Kyle and Hayden McLean have been omitted.

Meanwhile, the Lions welcome back defender Ryan Lester in place of youngster Shadeau Brain.