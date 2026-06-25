JACOB Weitering will miss a third straight match for Carlton as he battles to overcome a calf injury.
The Blues defender hasn't played since round 12 and is again absent for his unchanged team's match against West Coast on Saturday.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE
The Eagles have lost midfielder Tim Kelly to injury but regained No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma for the trip east.
In other round 16 selection news, Todd Marshall has been dropped among five changes for Port Adelaide, while the Crows will play the Showdown without gun half-back Wayne Milera.
Port has recalled Brandon Zerk-Thatcher for his first game of 2026 to offset the loss of injured Esava Ratugolea, with veteran Ollie Wines also named.
Isaac Quaynor will run out for Collingwood against Richmond despite a foot concern, joined by AFL games record holder Scott Pendlebury, who was rested last week.
Hawthorn has named Calsher Dear for Friday night's match against Greater Western Sydney, joining Mabior Chol and Mitch Lewis as the Hawks' tall forwards.
Max Gruzewski is back for the Giants to cover the loss of Jesse Hogan (finger).
In Sunday's final match of the round, ladder leader Fremantle has selected Sean Darcy at the expense of Mason Cox to face Gold Coast, while also naming Jaeger O'Meara in its extended squad.
Callum Coleman-Jones has been named for North Melbourne in its 26-man squad for Sunday's match against an Essendon outfit that has regained Andy McGrath, Jye Caldwell, Isaac Kako and Darcy Parish.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: F.Perez, C.Dear, J.Dalton
Out: J.Impey (hamstring), J.Weddle (suspension), C.Nairn (omitted)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: M.Gruzewski, H.Oliver
Out: J.Laverde (hamstring), J.Hogan (finger)
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Carlton v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
CARLTON
In: Nil
Out: Nil
WEST COAST
In: W.Duursma, J.Graham, T.McCarthy, J.Hutchinson
Out: T.Gross (omitted), T.Kelly (hamstring), J.Lindsay (omitted), H.Johnston (omitted)
Collingwood v Richmond at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Pendlebury
Out: M.Podhajski (omitted)
RICHMOND
In: J.Ross, R.Mansell
Out: T.Sonsie (omitted), L.Fawcett (omitted)
Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, M.Zadow, J.Wehr, O.Wines, D.Visentini
Out: E.Ratugolea (knee), E.Mackinlay (knee), T.Marshall (omitted), H.Ramm (omitted), T.Cochrane (omitted)
ADELAIDE
In: I.Cumming, J.Worrell
Out: N.Murray (omitted), W.Milera (hamstring)
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: R.Hardeman, W.Dawson, C.Coleman-Jones, J.Goater
Out: T.Xerri (jaw)
ESSENDON
In: A.McGrath, J.Caldwell, D.Parish, I.Kako, S.El-Hawli, T.Edwards
Out: A.Roberts (shoulder), K.Langford (quad), E.Tsatas (omitted)
Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Darcy, J.O'Meara, C.Wagner, C.Scerri
Out: M.Cox (omitted)
GOLD COAST
In: W.Powell, C.Ballard, D.Patterson, Z.Evans, B.Jepson
Out: S.Clohesy (suspension), D.Rioli (jaw)