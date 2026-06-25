The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 16 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Jacob Weitering, Todd Marshall, Mason Cox. Pictures: AFL Photos

JACOB Weitering will miss a third straight match for Carlton as he battles to overcome a calf injury.

The Blues defender hasn't played since round 12 and is again absent for his unchanged team's match against West Coast on Saturday.

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The Eagles have lost midfielder Tim Kelly to injury but regained No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma for the trip east.

In other round 16 selection news, Todd Marshall has been dropped among five changes for Port Adelaide, while the Crows will play the Showdown without gun half-back Wayne Milera.

Port has recalled Brandon Zerk-Thatcher for his first game of 2026 to offset the loss of injured Esava Ratugolea, with veteran Ollie Wines also named.

Isaac Quaynor will run out for Collingwood against Richmond despite a foot concern, joined by AFL games record holder Scott Pendlebury, who was rested last week.

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Hawthorn has named Calsher Dear for Friday night's match against Greater Western Sydney, joining Mabior Chol and Mitch Lewis as the Hawks' tall forwards.

Max Gruzewski is back for the Giants to cover the loss of Jesse Hogan (finger).

In Sunday's final match of the round, ladder leader Fremantle has selected Sean Darcy at the expense of Mason Cox to face Gold Coast, while also naming Jaeger O'Meara in its extended squad.

Callum Coleman-Jones has been named for North Melbourne in its 26-man squad for Sunday's match against an Essendon outfit that has regained Andy McGrath, Jye Caldwell, Isaac Kako and Darcy Parish.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: F.Perez, C.Dear, J.Dalton

Out: J.Impey (hamstring), J.Weddle (suspension), C.Nairn (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Gruzewski, H.Oliver

Out: J.Laverde (hamstring), J.Hogan (finger)

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Carlton v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Nil

Out: Nil

WEST COAST

In: W.Duursma, J.Graham, T.McCarthy, J.Hutchinson

Out: T.Gross (omitted), T.Kelly (hamstring), J.Lindsay (omitted), H.Johnston (omitted)

Collingwood v Richmond at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Pendlebury

Out: M.Podhajski (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: J.Ross, R.Mansell

Out: T.Sonsie (omitted), L.Fawcett (omitted)

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, M.Zadow, J.Wehr, O.Wines, D.Visentini

Out: E.Ratugolea (knee), E.Mackinlay (knee), T.Marshall (omitted), H.Ramm (omitted), T.Cochrane (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: I.Cumming, J.Worrell

Out: N.Murray (omitted), W.Milera (hamstring)

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Hardeman, W.Dawson, C.Coleman-Jones, J.Goater

Out: T.Xerri (jaw)

ESSENDON

In: A.McGrath, J.Caldwell, D.Parish, I.Kako, S.El-Hawli, T.Edwards

Out: A.Roberts (shoulder), K.Langford (quad), E.Tsatas (omitted)

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Darcy, J.O'Meara, C.Wagner, C.Scerri

Out: M.Cox (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: W.Powell, C.Ballard, D.Patterson, Z.Evans, B.Jepson

Out: S.Clohesy (suspension), D.Rioli (jaw)