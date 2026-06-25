Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 16 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Sam Banks in action during Richmond's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL bye round is upon us.

It's the last week of best 18 and a chance for Fantasy coaches to deal with a couple of big issues in the injured Jack Sinclair (DEF, $910,000) and struggling Jack Steele (MID, $801,000).

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But coaches are still hunting value with Essendon's Sam Durham (MID/FWD, $723,000) and Richmond's Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $589,000) among the seven most traded in players.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 16 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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