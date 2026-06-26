Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney

Dylan Moore is tackled by Lachie Whitfield during the Opening Round match between GWS and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will be aiming to strengthen its grip on a top-four spot when it takes on Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on Friday night.

The Hawks (9-1-4) bounced back from a heartbreaking defeat to the Western Bulldogs before their mid-season bye when dominating Gold Coast at centre ball-ups and running away with the game in the final term.

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Hawthorn can make a charge for a top-four finish across a favourable run home with seven of its nine remaining games coming against sides now sitting in the bottom half of the ladder.

Greater Western Sydney (6-8) continues to pay a huge price for its inconsistency, as the same side that beat Brisbane and Melbourne has since returned from a bye to be defeated by St Kilda and Carlton.

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

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The Giants are at risk of seeing their season spiral out of control with games to come against the Hawks, Dockers and Cats next, but will be aiming to turn their form around in a rare visit to the MCG.

The Hawks have made three changes with Josh Weddle suspended, Jarman Impey injured and Cam Nairn dropped, as Calsher Dear, Jack Dalton and Flynn Perez come into the side.

The Giants have been dealt a double injury blow with Jesse Hogan and Jayden Laverde sidelined, replaced by Max Gruzewski and Harrison Oliver.