Callum Coleman-Jones is chased by Darcy Parish during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

AS IT eyes a top-10 finish this season, North Melbourne gets a chance to claim its eighth win of the season when it meets Essendon on Sunday.

North Melbourne (7-7) has won seven matches for the first time since 2019 and climbed back into the top 10 while still having plenty of room for improvement after a pair of less-than-convincing victories.

KANGAROOS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

The Roos did what they needed to do in a low-scoring affair with the Tigers and can now pile more misery on the Bombers after snapping a 12-game losing streak against their rivals earlier this year.

Essendon (1-13) has been left searching for positives to carry it through to the end of the year off the back of a nine-game losing streak before heading into a bye.

The Bombers can point to a tighter defence over the past month after conceding an average 82 points in the four matches before their break as they look to stay more competitive for longer and even snatch a win or two on the run home.

Hit hard by injuries this year, the Bombers have regained captain Andy McGrath, midfield duo Jye Caldwell and Darcy Parish and forward Isaac Kako.

Archie Roberts and Kyle Langford are out injured and Elijah Tsatas and Nik Cox have been omitted.

The Roos have made three changes with Callum Coleman-Jones, Wil Dawson and Josh Goater replacing Tristan Xerri, Taylor Goad and Luke McDonald.

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After making a stunning start to the season, Fremantle returns from its bye with a clash against Gold Coast.

Fremantle (13-1) continued to steamroll its way toward a top-two finish that would leave a pair of home finals in its own hands when giving up a healthy lead to Geelong before storming over the top.

DOCKERS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The Dockers trailed by as much as 28 points and more than they have all year before kicking 10 of the next 12 goals to lay down another marker as currently the team to beat.

Gold Coast (7-7) has had to readjust its targets as a season that promised so much is now spiralling out of control after four consecutive defeats and with mounting concerns around its midfield.

The Suns were right in the contest against the Hawks heading into the final term but gave up four goals in five minutes – including three from centre ball-ups – to leave their top-six hopes hanging by a thread.

Sean Darcy is back for the Dockers, replacing the omitted Mason Cox.

The Suns have lost Daniel Rioli to injury and Sam Clohesy to suspension while dropping Oscar Adams, with Wil Powell, Charlie Ballard and Ben Jepson coming into their side.