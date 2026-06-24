The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba

Peter Ladhams and Ryan Lester. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has made a surprise ruck call as two guns return, while Brisbane has also received a boost for Thursday night's blockbuster.

As expected, Errol Gulden and Tom McCartin are back for the Swans, who are flying at 12-2 in second spot on the ladder.

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But the surprise came in the ruck, with Peter Ladhams named to support Brodie Grundy for the clash at the Gabba.

Matt Roberts, Harry Kyle and Hayden McLean have been dropped.

The Lions have made just one change as important defender Ryan Lester returns in place of the dropped Shadeau Brain.

The return of Gulden is a huge boost for the Swans as the star left-footer makes his comeback from a shoulder injury for his first game since round one.

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Having dominated at VFL level, Ladhams is in for just his second AFL game of the season.

Brisbane is looking to kickstart its campaign, sitting in eighth with an 8-6 win-loss record.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester

Out: S.Brain (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, E.Gulden, P.Ladhams

Out: M.Roberts (omitted), H.Kyle (omitted), H.McLean (omitted)