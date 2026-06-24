Michael Voss would be surprised if Josh Fraser didn't get a chance to go through the Blues' process as they look for a full-time coach

Josh Fraser talks to his players during Carlton's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Carlton coach Michael Voss expects Josh Fraser to be put through the process to become the Blues' next full-time mentor.

Despite Fraser immediately ruling himself out of becoming Carlton's next coach when taking over from Voss, the former Collingwood ruck is putting together a compelling case to continue beyond this season.

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The Blues appeared to be in an unsalvageable hole at 1-8, but Carlton has rushed into contention for a wildcard berth following five consecutive wins under Fraser.

West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson has joined a panel with Carlton chief executive Graham Wright, football boss Chris Davies and Blues president Rob Priestley to help select the club's next senior coach.

But Carlton's leaders will be wary of the "Teague Train'' experience when interim coach David Teague won the job full-time after coming home with a rush in 2019 following Brendon Bolton's sacking.

Teague lasted just two seasons before being sacked at the end of 2021, creating the opening for Voss.

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In his first interview since speaking to AFL.com.au on the day he stepped away as Blues coach in May, Voss gave an insight into how the club might be leaning.

"The only reason you don't entertain it is a fear of recurrence, we don't go for it (an interim coach) again because it didn't work in the past," Voss told 3AW on Wednesday.

"I'd be surprised if he (Fraser) wasn't put through the process, at the very least."

Voss will step back into football commitments on Thursday night when he starts a commentary role with Fox Footy.

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"Some of it's difficult to watch because you're not there," Voss said of Carlton's surge in form since he quit.

"You've invested five years of your time and effort, sweat, blood, tears into that group.

"On another level, it's hugely rewarding."

The Brisbane premiership legend also was emphatic about not wanting to coach again.