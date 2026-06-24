Young Carlton star Jagga Smith has opened up on the influence of Josh Fraser as momentum builds towards the interim coach becoming the Blues' full-time boss

Josh Fraser during round 10 between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RISING Carlton star Jagga Smith has hailed the influence of Josh Fraser, declaring the Blues' interim boss will one day make an excellent full-time coach.

Despite Fraser immediately ruling himself out of becoming Carlton's next coach when taking over after Michael Voss was sacked, the former Collingwood and Gold Coast ruckman is putting together a compelling case to continue beyond this season.

The Blues appeared to be in an unsalvageable hole at 1-8, but have rushed into contention for a wildcard berth following five-straight wins under Fraser.

One of Carlton’s boom young guns alongside defender Harry Dean, Smith has started playing the football expected of him when he lit up the pre-season coming off an ACL injury.

"He'll (Fraser) make a great senior coach one day," Smith said at the AFL's launch of Kids Footy Month on Wednesday.

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"He's been amazing for us players.

"He has the sort of values and qualities that would make a good senior coach.

"He's very level-headed, keeps it very simple, and us players love playing for him."

Smith revealed Fraser successfully challenged the Blues at three-quarter-time on Saturday, inspiring them to a memorable win over Greater Western Sydney.

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The match appeared to be going down a familiar path - Carlton having a big lead, before fading late to lose in deflating fashion.

But the Blues showed they have left the fadeouts in the Voss era, keeping the Giants goalless in the final term to win by 23 points.

"(Fraser) said we couldn't have scripted this any better," Smith said.

"They (Giants) had the momentum, and it was a really good test for us players to see if we could stop the momentum and get it going our way.

"There was a big moment before three-quarter-time when Sam Walsh kicked that goal, and that helped that.

Sam Walsh during round 15 between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at ENGIE Stadium, June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I thought Josh's messaging to the players was amazing about let's really take this in our stride, and this can be a great learning in the last quarter."

West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson has joined a panel with Carlton chief executive Graham Wright, football boss Chris Davies and Blues president Rob Priestley to help select the club's next senior coach.

The group will also consult with Blues football director Greg Williams on the decision.

Carlton's leaders will be wary of the 'Teague Train' experience when interim coach David Teague won the job full-time after coming home with a rush in 2019 following Brendon Bolton's sacking.

The Blues will start strong favourites in their next two games - West Coast and Richmond - as they aim to win seven matches in a row for the first time since their memorable run in 2023.