Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's game against the Western Bulldogs in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BYES are in the rear vision mirror and the last third of the season is ahead of us as teams are aiming to have the best 22s possible.

Roy reveals who is in his Rollin' 22; the ultimate list of players across each position who you need to have in your team for the run home.

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There are no surprises at the top of each line with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera the top defender, Nick Daicos in the middle, Max Gawn leading the tall timber and Harry Sheezel up forward. These players are in most teams, but who are the guns you need to 'complete' your teams?

A couple of popular mid-priced players from the last fortnight are causing headaches. Brent Daniels injured his calf after coming into more than 15,000 teams ahead of round 15 while Sam Banks, the value play of last round, scored just 46.

A range of options are considered as coaches scramble to get Wanganeen-Milera in their backline and those who traded Bailey Smith will be wanting to get him back.

The Traders answer your questions in a bumper episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

1:30 - The Traders' round 16 scores.

9:00 - Crypto.com Trades of the Week

9:45 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

11:30 - News of the week.

15:30 - Rollin' 22

23:00 - Round 17 trade targets.

42:00 - Most popular trades and The Traders' early moves.

43:50 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.