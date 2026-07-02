Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 17 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Rowan Marshall celebrates after kicking a goal during the match between St Kilda and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE BYE rounds are behind us.

But there are still eight rounds to go in the home and away season for Fantasy coaches to build their teams.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

A pair of Saints in Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,049,000) and Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $748,000) are the most popular trade targets, while coaches are bidding farewell to the injured Brent Daniels (MID/FWD, $730,000).

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 17 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

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