Follow all the action from the clash between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium

Lachie Neale handballs during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FAMILIAR foes Geelong and Brisbane open round 17 in a clash that could shape the top-four race.

The Cats return from a bye looking to get its campaign back on track after three defeats by a combined 14 points in the four matches before the break.

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They could steal a march on the Lions in the race for a double chance with a victory at their home fortress this week, before a favourable run home that includes seven matches against sides currently sitting outside the top six.

Brisbane sent a warning to the competition as it returned from a bye to blow away Sydney with the sort of controlled, defence-focused performance that has become a trademark in the second half of recent campaigns.

The Lions now return to a venue where they broke a 21-year hoodoo last season for the first of only two remaining matches against sides currently sitting in the top half.

While the Lions are unchanged, the Cats have regained star pair Bailey Smith and Tom Stewart, with George Stevens and Jack Bowes omitted.