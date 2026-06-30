Brent Daniels and Max Gruzewski look on from the bench after sustaining injuries during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 1 week Mitch Hinge Ankle TBC Luke Pedlar Hamstring 1-2 weeks Wayne Milera Hamstring 1 week Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Izak Rankine is expected to be available after an injury scare in the Showdown, with the star midfielder dodging ankle and knee damage but set to be closely monitored this week. Milera will miss a second consecutive game with hamstring tightness in a blow to the Crows, who look set to back their midfield to respond after a stoppage smashing against Port Adelaide. Among the options in the SANFL, Sid Draper was impressive with 25 disposals, eight clearances, seven inside 50s and a goal. Billy Dowling (21 and a goal) was also solid, while Nick Murray, Toby Murray and Finnbar Maley are on the cusp of selection if change is made in the tall stocks at either end. Charlie Edwards is a versatile option who could play half-back or midfield if there are cuts to team following a disappointing Showdown. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 2-3 weeks Tom Doedee Calf 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Calf 2-3 weeks Hugh McCluggage Hamstring 1 week Will McLachlan Quad 1 week Jack Payne Knee TBC Dayne Zorko Quad 1 week Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

For one of the rare times in 2026, the Lions could go unchanged for Thursday night’s match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium. Keidean Coleman and Daniel Annable are back from injury, but will likely return through the VFL, with McCluggage and Zorko still another week away. Chris Fagan played four taller defenders last week and will likely do the same against the Cats’ powerful forward line. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Hamstring Test Matt Carroll Knee Season Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Liam Reidy Ankle 1-2 weeks Jacob Weitering Calf TBC Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

The Blues don't expect Weitering to return within the next month, but have a number of others putting their hands up for selection ahead of Saturday night's clash against the Tigers. Ollie Hollands (30 disposals, nine marks) is among them after another strong showing at VFL level, while Cooper Lord (31 disposals, one goal) and Lachie Fogarty (28 disposals, nine tackles) were also solid. Zac Williams and Flynn Riley, alongside Hollands, were emergencies for the AFL side last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jamie Elliott Knee Season Will Hayes Shoulder Test Noah Howes Shoulder Test Brayden Maynard Shoulder Test Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC Isaac Quaynor Ankle Test Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Maynard is building a case to return for the trip to the Gold Coast this weekend, while Quaynor is still dealing with an ankle issue and will need to prove his fitness ahead of round 17. Mitch Podhajski put his hand up for another shot with 4.5 in the VFL after being dropped. Angus Anderson starred at that level again with 30 disposals, 11 clearances and nine tackles. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jaxon Artemis Hamstring Test Tom Edwards Hamstring 3-4 weeks Brayden Fiorini Back Season Kayle Gerreyn Knee 1 week Lewis Hayes Knee Season Zak Johnson Foot 1 week Kyle Langford Quad 2 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Liam McMahon Ankle Test Archie Roberts Shoulder 1 week Rhys Unwin Hamstring 2 weeks Peter Wright Knee Test Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Just as the Bombers looked to be getting healthier, Edwards, Gerreyn and Artemis have been added to the injury list. But they may still opt for changes after a disappointing loss to North Melbourne, and the potential return of Wright would be a huge boost. Elijah Tsatas (36 disposals, 11 clearances and a game-high six score involvements), Nik Cox (15 and two goals) and Max Kondogiannis (27) staked their claims at VFL level, while Jade Gresham (three goals) and Matt Guelfi (two) both hit the scoreboard. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tobyn Murray Calf Test Sam Sturt Knee/quad TBA Adam Sweid Knee Test Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

There is room for some debate around the edges, but Fremantle has assembled arguably its best line-up and looks likely to take an unchanged team to Canberra to take on Greater Western Sydney. Midfielders Corey Wagner and Jaeger O'Meara have claims on spots in the Dockers' best 23 but can't break in right now, highlighting the team's depth. Likewise wingman Jeremy Sharp, who has produced elite football at WAFL level all season and had 25 disposals and three goals for Peel Thunder at the weekend. Mason Cox (24 hitouts and a goal) impressed in his return to the WAFL, while key defender Hugh Davies keeps improving his form as he waits for a call-up. Justin Longmuir has shown a preference for managing players within games if the opportunities present, rather than resting players. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Jacob Molier Quad Test Tom Stewart Concussion TBC Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

With a bye in round 16, several injured players gained an extra week to rest before the second half of the season. Bailey Smith is set to return from illness for Thursday night's clash against Brisbane, while Brad Close (ankle) should also be available. Stewart completed Monday's main training session and just needs final clearance under the League’s concussion protocol to play, while Molier faces a fitness test for VFL selection following a recent conditioning block. – Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Clohesy Suspension Round 18 Koby Coulson Quad Test Alex Davies Foot 1-3 weeks Jy Farrar Ankle 1-3 weeks Will Graham Hamstring 1-3 weeks Lachie Gulbin Hand 1-3 weeks Daniel Rioli Jaw 4-6 weeks Jake Rogers Hamstring 1-3 weeks Avery Thomas Knee Test Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

With so many proven players on the sidelines and a VFL team that has won just twice this year, there’ll be less changes than you might expect for a team that has lost five straight games. Ethan Read has played twice in the VFL following injury and will likely be recalled to face Collingwood on Saturday. Dylan Patterson was named in the emergencies last week and was strong in the reserves, but still feels a little while off. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Hamstring Test Brent Daniels Calf TBC Finn Davis Quad 2-3 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Max Gruzewski Knee 4 weeks Ollie Hannaford Foot 4 weeks Jesse Hogan Finger TBC Darcy Jones Knee 3-4 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Jayden Laverde Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nick Madden Knee Test Toby McMullin Hamstring Test Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 2-3 weeks Jake Riccardi Ankle 5-6 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Scans have confirmed Gruzewski will not require surgery at this stage, with the club managing his rehabilitation conservatively before a gradual return to training in four weeks. A specific recovery timeline is still to be determined for Daniels following his calf strain, with the club taking a cautious approach because of his injury history. Hogan underwent surgery on his fractured finger last Monday and will remain in a specialized splint for at least six weeks. In better news, Buckley, McMullin, and Madden could return to action this week, with all three facing fitness tests during Thursday’s main training session. Meanwhile, Josaia Delana (three goals), Riley Hamilton (two), and James Leake (21 disposals) are in the mix to fill the gaps left by injuries. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Beattie Ankle 1-2 weeks James Blanck Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Gunston Foot Test Jarman Impey Hamstring 1-2 weeks Matt LeRay Concussion Test Finn Maginness Back Test Conor Nash Neck TBC Jack Scrimshaw Knee TBC Nick Watson Hamstring 1 week Josh Weddle Suspension Round 19 Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will unveil a debutant in the form of rugby league convert Matt Hill against Melbourne in Launceston on Saturday. The former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos academy member will replace Watson, who has been ruled out with hamstring tightness. Gunston will need to prove his fitness on Thursday, but is on track to play, while Nash remains sidelined with a lingering neck concern. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee 1-2 weeks Lukas Cooke Face 1 week Jai Culley Knee Season Max Heath Shoulder Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 3-4 weeks Brody Mihocek Neck Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Harrison Petty Hamstring Test Christian Salem Foot 1-2 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Fresh off the bye, the Demons have a number of players edging closer to a return. Petty has made good progress in his recovery from a low-grade hamstring strain and is a chance to face Hawthorn on Saturday, while Heath has been dealing with some shoulder soreness and will also undergo a fitness test later in the week as he pushes for a recall to the senior side. Salem, who has been sidelined since round five, has returned to full training with the main group and is closing in on a return. Latrelle Pickett staked his claim for a senior recall after kicking four goals in Casey's last start before the bye. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Paul Curtis Suspension Round 18 Toby Pink Shoulder Season Blake Thredgold Foot Season Luke Urquhart Knee 1 week Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will get Tristan Xerri (jaw) back for Sunday's clash against the Power in what will be a huge boost to their ruck stocks. Riley Hardeman (18 disposals, six marks) and Tom Powell (19 disposals) will also be a chance, having impressed at VFL level after respective injury issues. Mid-season recruit Ollie Griffen (10 disposals, three goals) also continues to stake his claim for a debut after a solid stretch in the reserves. Luke McDonald and Taylor Goad joined Hardeman as emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Toe Test Kane Farrell Groin 2-3 weeks Mani Liddy Hip Season Ollie Lord Knee Season Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Knee Season Connor Rozee Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Not much reason for Josh Carr to change a winning team, but Bergman will come in if he gets through training this week and puts his hand up for selection against North Melbourne on Sunday. Sam Powell-Pepper made a successful return from his ruptured ACL through the SANFL at the weekend but will likely need some more time in the reserves to press his case. Todd Marshall kicked three goals at the lower level, and could have had more, to keep himself thereabouts. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Foot Test Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 2-6 weeks Jacob Hopper Ankle TBC Sam Lalor Achilles 1-3 weeks Tom Lynch Larynx Test Dion Prestia Managed 1 week Tom Sims MCL 1-3 weeks Josh Smillie Quad 3-5 weeks Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Lynch is likely to be available for a much-needed return to the AFL side provided his final scan on his fractured larynx is clear, with Mykelti Lefau the one likely to make way. Prestia will definitely come out of the AFL team due to hamstring awareness. Judson Clarke (ACL) will play managed minutes in the VFL, as will Armstrong if declared fit. Smillie finally has a timeline, with a chance to be playing matches by the end of the season. In terms of possible inclusions, Luke Trainor impressed in the VFL with 23 disposals and 10 marks, Tyler Sonsie responded well to his omission with 24 and seven clearances, while defender Kaleb Smith keeps putting up huge numbers, with another 37 touches and seven marks. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Barrat Foot TBC Hunter Clark Knee Test Tom De Koning Ribs/lung TBC Alex Dodson Adductor Test Sam Flanders Achilles Season Dougal Howard Calf Test Max King Hamstring TBC Jack Sinclair Calf TBC Alix Tauru Suspension Round 21 Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

St Kilda returns from the bye without De Koning or Sinclair after both suffered injuries in the round 15 loss to the Western Bulldogs. De Koning has been discharged from hospital and is set to miss at least a month. Rowan Marshall was cleared of a shoulder injury and set to face Essendon. Paddy Dow put his hand up for his first senior game since serious knee issues at the end of 2024 with two big VFL performances before the bye. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Achilles 10 weeks Riak Andrew Quad 2 weeks Braeden Campbell Shin 1 week Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 8-10 weeks Liam Hetherton Back Season Max King Back Season Justin McInerney Hamstring 6-7 weeks Tom Papley Calf 1 week Sam Wicks Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Amartey suffered a partial Achilles tendon tear during the final quarter against Brisbane last Thursday night. He has begun rehabilitation and is expected to miss 10 weeks, with Hayden McLean the overwhelming favourite to replace him following a six-goal VFL performance. Meanwhile, Wicks will miss 4–6 weeks after scans confirmed a hamstring strain suffered during training on Monday; the omitted Matt Roberts is a suitable replacement. In better news, Papley and Campbell have integrated back into full team training and match simulation, targeting a return next week. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 7 weeks Tyler Brockman Hamstring Test Cooper Duff-Tytler Calf TBC Harry Edwards Concussion Season Reuben Ginbey Quad 7 weeks Tim Kelly Hamstring Test Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee TBC Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Kelly is expected to return after experiencing hamstring tightness late last week, giving the midfield a major boost. Jack Wiliams played back in the WAFL and could be recalled as an option to match up on Adelaide's tall forwards, or to replace injured ruck/forward Duff-Tytler in attack. Mid-season draftee Oliver Francou is pushing hard to debut after 31 disposals and 11 tackles in the WAFL and could give the midfield a needed spark. Defender Josh Lindsay is also available after being dropped, while Lucca Grego (27 and a goal in the WAFL) is worth a shot. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Knee 1-3 weeks Bailey Williams Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Cody Weightman was managed after two games back from a long lay-off heading into the bye after dealing with some soreness after a knock to his elbow, but is expected to return for the trip to face Sydney this Friday night. Williams and Garcia are still sidelined but closing in on returns. Josh Dolan and Jedd Busslinger were both busy in the VFL before the weekend off. – Josh Gabelich