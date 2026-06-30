Brent Daniels and Max Gruzewski look on from the bench after sustaining injuries during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 1 week
Mitch Hinge Ankle TBC
Luke Pedlar Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Wayne Milera Hamstring 1 week
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Izak Rankine is expected to be available after an injury scare in the Showdown, with the star midfielder dodging ankle and knee damage but set to be closely monitored this week. Milera will miss a second consecutive game with hamstring tightness in a blow to the Crows, who look set to back their midfield to respond after a stoppage smashing against Port Adelaide. Among the options in the SANFL, Sid Draper was impressive with 25 disposals, eight clearances, seven inside 50s and a goal. Billy Dowling (21 and a goal) was also solid, while Nick Murray, Toby Murray and Finnbar Maley are on the cusp of selection if change is made in the tall stocks at either end. Charlie Edwards is a versatile option who could play half-back or midfield if there are cuts to team following a disappointing Showdown. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Foot 2-3 weeks
Tom Doedee Calf 1 week
Lincoln McCarthy Calf 2-3 weeks
Hugh McCluggage Hamstring 1 week
Will McLachlan Quad 1 week
Jack Payne Knee TBC
Dayne Zorko Quad 1 week
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

For one of the rare times in 2026, the Lions could go unchanged for Thursday night’s match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium. Keidean Coleman and Daniel Annable are back from injury, but will likely return through the VFL, with McCluggage and Zorko still another week away. Chris Fagan played four taller defenders last week and will likely do the same against the Cats’ powerful forward line. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Camporeale Hamstring Test
Matt Carroll Knee Season
Rob Monahan Shoulder Season
Jesse Motlop Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC
Liam Reidy Ankle 1-2 weeks
Jacob Weitering Calf TBC
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

The Blues don't expect Weitering to return within the next month, but have a number of others putting their hands up for selection ahead of Saturday night's clash against the Tigers. Ollie Hollands (30 disposals, nine marks) is among them after another strong showing at VFL level, while Cooper Lord (31 disposals, one goal) and Lachie Fogarty (28 disposals, nine tackles) were also solid. Zac Williams and Flynn Riley, alongside Hollands, were emergencies for the AFL side last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jamie Elliott Knee Season
Will Hayes Shoulder Test
Noah Howes Shoulder Test
Brayden Maynard Shoulder Test
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC
Isaac Quaynor Ankle Test
Oscar Steene Knee Season
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Maynard is building a case to return for the trip to the Gold Coast this weekend, while Quaynor is still dealing with an ankle issue and will need to prove his fitness ahead of round 17. Mitch Podhajski put his hand up for another shot with 4.5 in the VFL after being dropped. Angus Anderson starred at that level again with 30 disposals, 11 clearances and nine tackles.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jaxon Artemis Hamstring Test
Tom Edwards Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Brayden Fiorini Back Season
Kayle Gerreyn Knee 1 week
Lewis Hayes Knee Season
Zak Johnson Foot 1 week
Kyle Langford Quad 2 weeks
Nic Martin Knee Season
Archie May Shoulder Season
Liam McMahon Ankle Test
Archie Roberts Shoulder 1 week
Rhys Unwin Hamstring 2 weeks
Peter Wright Knee Test
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Just as the Bombers looked to be getting healthier, Edwards, Gerreyn and Artemis have been added to the injury list. But they may still opt for changes after a disappointing loss to North Melbourne, and the potential return of Wright would be a huge boost. Elijah Tsatas (36 disposals, 11 clearances and a game-high six score involvements), Nik Cox (15 and two goals) and Max Kondogiannis (27) staked their claims at VFL level, while Jade Gresham (three goals) and Matt Guelfi (two) both hit the scoreboard. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tobyn Murray Calf Test
Sam Sturt Knee/quad TBA
Adam Sweid Knee Test
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

There is room for some debate around the edges, but Fremantle has assembled arguably its best line-up and looks likely to take an unchanged team to Canberra to take on Greater Western Sydney. Midfielders Corey Wagner and Jaeger O'Meara have claims on spots in the Dockers' best 23 but can't break in right now, highlighting the team's depth. Likewise wingman Jeremy Sharp, who has produced elite football at WAFL level all season and had 25 disposals and three goals for Peel Thunder at the weekend. Mason Cox (24 hitouts and a goal) impressed in his return to the WAFL, while key defender Hugh Davies keeps improving his form as he waits for a call-up. Justin Longmuir has shown a preference for managing players within games if the opportunities present, rather than resting players. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harley Barker Knee Indefinite
Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC
Jacob Molier Quad Test
Tom Stewart Concussion TBC
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

With a bye in round 16, several injured players gained an extra week to rest before the second half of the season. Bailey Smith is set to return from illness for Thursday night's clash against Brisbane, while Brad Close (ankle) should also be available. Stewart completed Monday's main training session and just needs final clearance under the League’s concussion protocol to play, while Molier faces a fitness test for VFL selection following a recent conditioning block. – Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Clohesy Suspension Round 18
Koby Coulson Quad Test
Alex Davies Foot 1-3 weeks
Jy Farrar Ankle 1-3 weeks
Will Graham Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Lachie Gulbin Hand 1-3 weeks
Daniel Rioli Jaw 4-6 weeks
Jake Rogers Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Avery Thomas Knee Test
Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

With so many proven players on the sidelines and a VFL team that has won just twice this year, there’ll be less changes than you might expect for a team that has lost five straight games. Ethan Read has played twice in the VFL following injury and will likely be recalled to face Collingwood on Saturday. Dylan Patterson was named in the emergencies last week and was strong in the reserves, but still feels a little while off. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buckley Hamstring Test
Brent Daniels Calf TBC
Finn Davis Quad 2-3 weeks
Tom Green Knee Season
Max Gruzewski Knee 4 weeks
Ollie Hannaford Foot 4 weeks
Jesse Hogan Finger TBC
Darcy Jones Knee 3-4 weeks
Josh Kelly Hip TBC
Jayden Laverde Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Nick Madden Knee Test
Toby McMullin Hamstring Test
Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 2-3 weeks
Jake Riccardi Ankle 5-6 weeks
Nathan Wardius Knee Season
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Scans have confirmed Gruzewski will not require surgery at this stage, with the club managing his rehabilitation conservatively before a gradual return to training in four weeks. A specific recovery timeline is still to be determined for Daniels following his calf strain, with the club taking a cautious approach because of his injury history. Hogan underwent surgery on his fractured finger last Monday and will remain in a specialized splint for at least six weeks. In better news, Buckley, McMullin, and Madden could return to action this week, with all three facing fitness tests during Thursday’s main training session. Meanwhile, Josaia Delana (three goals), Riley Hamilton (two), and James Leake (21 disposals) are in the mix to fill the gaps left by injuries. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Max Beattie Ankle 1-2 weeks
James Blanck Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jack Gunston Foot Test
Jarman Impey Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Matt LeRay Concussion Test
Finn Maginness Back Test
Conor Nash Neck TBC
Jack Scrimshaw Knee TBC
Nick Watson Hamstring 1 week
Josh Weddle Suspension Round 19
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will unveil a debutant in the form of rugby league convert Matt Hill against Melbourne in Launceston on Saturday. The former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos academy member will replace Watson, who has been ruled out with hamstring tightness. Gunston will need to prove his fitness on Thursday, but is on track to play, while Nash remains sidelined with a lingering neck concern. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Adams Knee 1-2 weeks
Lukas Cooke Face 1 week
Jai Culley Knee Season
Max Heath Shoulder Test
Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 3-4 weeks
Brody Mihocek Neck Season
Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season
Harrison Petty Hamstring Test
Christian Salem Foot 1-2 weeks
Jack Viney Achilles TBC
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Fresh off the bye, the Demons have a number of players edging closer to a return. Petty has made good progress in his recovery from a low-grade hamstring strain and is a chance to face Hawthorn on Saturday, while Heath has been dealing with some shoulder soreness and will also undergo a fitness test later in the week as he pushes for a recall to the senior side. Salem, who has been sidelined since round five, has returned to full training with the main group and is closing in on a return. Latrelle Pickett staked his claim for a senior recall after kicking four goals in Casey's last start before the bye. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Knee Season
Paul Curtis Suspension Round 18
Toby Pink Shoulder Season
Blake Thredgold Foot Season
Luke Urquhart Knee 1 week
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will get Tristan Xerri (jaw) back for Sunday's clash against the Power in what will be a huge boost to their ruck stocks. Riley Hardeman (18 disposals, six marks) and Tom Powell (19 disposals) will also be a chance, having impressed at VFL level after respective injury issues. Mid-season recruit Ollie Griffen (10 disposals, three goals) also continues to stake his claim for a debut after a solid stretch in the reserves. Luke McDonald and Taylor Goad joined Hardeman as emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miles Bergman Toe Test
Kane Farrell Groin 2-3 weeks
Mani Liddy Hip Season
Ollie Lord Knee Season
Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season
Esava Ratugolea Knee Season
Connor Rozee Hamstring Season
Josh Sinn Shoulder Season
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Not much reason for Josh Carr to change a winning team, but Bergman will come in if he gets through training this week and puts his hand up for selection against North Melbourne on Sunday. Sam Powell-Pepper made a successful return from his ruptured ACL through the SANFL at the weekend but will likely need some more time in the reserves to press his case. Todd Marshall kicked three goals at the lower level, and could have had more, to keep himself thereabouts. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Armstrong Foot Test
Jonty Faull Back Season
Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring 2-6 weeks
Jacob Hopper Ankle TBC
Sam Lalor Achilles 1-3 weeks
Tom Lynch Larynx Test
Dion Prestia Managed 1 week
Tom Sims MCL 1-3 weeks
Josh Smillie Quad 3-5 weeks
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Lynch is likely to be available for a much-needed return to the AFL side provided his final scan on his fractured larynx is clear, with Mykelti Lefau the one likely to make way. Prestia will definitely come out of the AFL team due to hamstring awareness. Judson Clarke (ACL) will play managed minutes in the VFL, as will Armstrong if declared fit. Smillie finally has a timeline, with a chance to be playing matches by the end of the season. In terms of possible inclusions, Luke Trainor impressed in the VFL with 23 disposals and 10 marks, Tyler Sonsie responded well to his omission with 24 and seven clearances, while defender Kaleb Smith keeps putting up huge numbers, with another 37 touches and seven marks. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Barrat Foot TBC
Hunter Clark Knee Test
Tom De Koning Ribs/lung TBC
Alex Dodson Adductor Test
Sam Flanders Achilles Season
Dougal Howard Calf Test
Max King Hamstring TBC
Jack Sinclair Calf TBC
Alix Tauru Suspension Round 21
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

St Kilda returns from the bye without De Koning or Sinclair after both suffered injuries in the round 15 loss to the Western Bulldogs. De Koning has been discharged from hospital and is set to miss at least a month. Rowan Marshall was cleared of a shoulder injury and set to face Essendon. Paddy Dow put his hand up for his first senior game since serious knee issues at the end of 2024 with two big VFL performances before the bye. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Joel Amartey Achilles 10 weeks
Riak Andrew Quad 2 weeks
Braeden Campbell Shin 1 week
Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 8-10 weeks
Liam Hetherton Back Season
Max King Back Season
Justin McInerney Hamstring 6-7 weeks
Tom Papley Calf 1 week
Sam Wicks Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Amartey suffered a partial Achilles tendon tear during the final quarter against Brisbane last Thursday night. He has begun rehabilitation and is expected to miss 10 weeks, with Hayden McLean the overwhelming favourite to replace him following a six-goal VFL performance. Meanwhile, Wicks will miss 4–6 weeks after scans confirmed a hamstring strain suffered during training on Monday; the omitted Matt Roberts is a suitable replacement. In better news, Papley and Campbell have integrated back into full team training and match simulation, targeting a return next week. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 7 weeks
Tyler Brockman Hamstring Test
Cooper Duff-Tytler Calf TBC
Harry Edwards Concussion Season
Reuben Ginbey Quad 7 weeks
Tim Kelly Hamstring Test
Noah Long Knee Season
Jacob Newton Foot Season
Archer Reid Knee TBC
Deven Robertson Knee Season
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Kelly is expected to return after experiencing hamstring tightness late last week, giving the midfield a major boost. Jack Wiliams played back in the WAFL and could be recalled as an option to match up on Adelaide's tall forwards, or to replace injured ruck/forward Duff-Tytler in attack. Mid-season draftee Oliver Francou is pushing hard to debut after 31 disposals and 11 tackles in the WAFL and could give the midfield a needed spark. Defender Josh Lindsay is also available after being dropped, while Lucca Grego (27 and a goal in the WAFL) is worth a shot. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Darcy Knee Season
Riley Garcia Knee 1-3 weeks
Bailey Williams Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Updated: June 30, 2026

In the mix

Cody Weightman was managed after two games back from a long lay-off heading into the bye after dealing with some soreness after a knock to his elbow, but is expected to return for the trip to face Sydney this Friday night. Williams and Garcia are still sidelined but closing in on returns. Josh Dolan and Jedd Busslinger were both busy in the VFL before the weekend off. – Josh Gabelich