Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Keidean Coleman, Aidan Schubert, Gryan Miers. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday July 4, 1.10pm ACST

A few senior Crows got amongst the action in Adelaide's 50-point win over Central District in the SANFL.

Chayce Jones had 11 clearances to go with 31 disposals, while Lachie Sholl also had the ball 31 times, and Charlie Edwards kicked two goals from his 30 touches.

Rookie Tyler Welsh was the Crows' main scorer with three goals from 12 disposals and 10 marks, while Finnbar Maley slotted two from 11 touches.

Isaac Cumming gathered 20 touches and seven marks after being dropped from the senior team this week, while Nick Murray had 19 disposals, Oscar Ryan 24 and Sid Draper 16.

Defender Jordon Butts picked up nine disposals and three marks in his return after a calf injury.

Youngsters Mitchell Marsh (17 disposals, one goal) and Archie Ludowyke (14, two) were impressive in front of goal.

Reilly O'Brien had 26 hitouts to go with 14 disposals and seven marks.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Brisbane at Barry Plant Park, Saturday July 4, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

A Brisbane duo have made successful returns from injury in a 21-point win over Collingwood in VFL action at Coburg on Saturday.

Keidean Coleman and Daniel Annable both returned to the fold after recent injuries and were among the Lions' best in their win.

Brisbane bounced out of the blocks with six opening-quarter goals, the first two to Coleman on his return from a hamstring injury.

Stationed up forward for the majority of the contest, Coleman finished with 17 touches and 3.2 before suffering from cramp late in the game.

Learn More 02:03

Annable collected 26 touches and had seven score involvements in his first game at any level since he injured his shoulder at AFL level against Sydney in round one.

Out-of-contract midfielder Sam Marshall collected a team-high 30 disposals as he endeavours to work his way back into the Lions' senior side.

Zane Zakostelsky, Luke Lloyd and Darragh Joyce were all impressive in defence, combining for 27 marks, 10 of which were intercepts.

Reece Torrent (26 touches, seven clearances, nine inside 50s) found plenty of the ball despite limping off in the second term, while Luke Beecken (15 disposals and a goal) and Shadeau Brain (12 touches) provided plenty of drive.

Irishman Ben Murphy booted 2.1, young forward Koby Evans kicked a goal and Henry Smith did the majority of ruckwork for Brisbane in his second game of the season.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Carlton at Ikon Park, Saturday July 4, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

A six-goal-to-none last quarter helped Carlton to a 35-point win over Richmond on Saturday.

Cooper Lord led the way with 26 disposals, five tackles, six clearances and a goal, while father-son product Ben Camporeale matched Lord's 26 disposals while adding five tackles and six clearances and brother Lucas Camporeale gathered 20 disposals and four marks.

Up forward, Ashton Moir was a standout with two goals to go with his 17 disposals and seven marks.

Learn More 03:09

Lachie Fogarty (27 disposals, six marks, seven clearances), Campbell Chesser (22 disposals, six marks), Zac Williams (13 disposals, five tackles), Jordan Boyd (18 disposals, eight marks, five tackles) and Flynn Young (nine disposals) each kicked a goal.

Hudson O'Keeffe also chipped in with a goal to go with his 10 hitouts and eight touches, Harry Charleson was busy with 23 disposals, while veteran Adam Saad finished with 19 touches and five marks.

Matt Duffy (seven disposals) was the only other AFL-listed Blue in action.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Brisbane at Barry Plant Park, Saturday July 4, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Collingwood midfielder Lachie Sullivan has posted an eye-popping stat line in the Magpies' loss to Brisbane.

The Pies trailed by as many as 51 points in the third term before booting the last four goals of the contest and Sullivan was irrepressible with 32 touches, nine score involvements, 11 clearances, five tackles, 18 contested possessions and a goal.

Defender Jakob Ryan also saw plenty of the Sherrin with 29 touches, while former Brisbane academy member Tyan Prindable racked up nine of his 23 in a final quarter charge for the Pies.

Tall defender Noah Howes held in-form Lions forward Fergus McFadyen goalless while collecting 12 intercepts of his own, and Joel Cochran was another Magpies defender to turn in a solid performance with 15 touches.

Learn More 06:02

Harry DeMattia bounced back from a quiet game last week with 19 disposals, a goal and three tackles, Will Hayes made a successful return from a shoulder injury with 1.1 and 16 touches, while mid-season draftee Harrison Coe was the pick of the rucks with 27 hitouts and 12 contested possessions.

It was a quiet day for several Collingwood forwards against a Brisbane defence that dominated the air, and the Pies were wasteful with their chances – exemplified by Jai Saxena’s 0.4 from seven kicks.

Charlie West had to work hard for his 1.1 and former Coburg Lion Mitch Podhajski was quiet in his return to his old stomping ground finishing with one goal and six disposals.

Ruck-forward Iliro Smit will be unavailable to play for the Magpies next week after he came out of the game in the second quarter with concussion.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, Sunday July 5, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Claremont at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 4, 1.10pm AWST

Corey Wagner impressed as Peel recorded a thrilling three-point win over Claremont on Saturday.

Wagner is looking to break back into the Fremantle side and had 29 disposals and kicked a goal in the come-from-behind win.

Hugh Davies (33 disposals and 10 marks) and Bailey Banfield (28, 10 marks and a goal) were also impressive.

Jaren Carr had 27 touches and Adam Sweid also made his mark in the win, finishing with 23 disposals and a goal.

With Fremantle enjoying a healthy list, Peel had plenty of AFL-listed Dockers, with Toby Whan (22), Cooper Simpson (16), Josh Draper (16) and Oscar McDonald (13) also in action.

Brandon Walker had 12 disposals, while Mason Cox (eight disposals and 30 hitouts) and Aiden Riddle (eight and 19, and a goal) shared ruck duties.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Geelong at Kinetic Stadium, Friday July 3, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Gryan Miers looked smooth in his second VFL game since partially tearing his ACL, collecting 27 disposals and two behinds in Geelong's 52-point win over Frankston.

Jhye Clark was again dominant for the Cats, taking nine marks from 30 disposals at an impressive 90 per cent efficiency rate, while Mitch Knevitt also racked up 30 touches and three goals as he pushes for an AFL recall.

Jay Polkinghorne (three goals) and Keighton Matofair-Forbes (two goals) also featured on the scoresheet, with gut-running mainstays Jack Bowes (24 disposals), George Stevens (33 disposals) and James Worpel (21 disposals, one goal) prominent throughout.

Rhys Stanley was busy in the ruck with 12 disposals, 29 hit-outs and five tackles, while his 2022 premiership teammate Brad Close chipped in with a goal from 14 touches.

Dashing defender Lennox Hofman was impressive across half-back with 26 disposals, and Max Holmes' younger brother Hunter rounded out a strong day for Geelong's depth with 14 disposals and a goal.

Learn More 06:03

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, Saturday July 4, 11am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Forward prospect Caleb Lewis continued his run of good VFL form with four goals from 10 disposals and seven marks in Gold Coast’s 40-point loss to Sydney on Saturday.

Fellow rookie Zak Evans was the biggest ballwinner among the senior Suns with 29 disposals and six clearances, Caleb Graham had 25 touches and nine marks, Oscar Adams had 23 and 11, while Asher Eastham finished with 20 and eight.

Veteran Jarrod Witts made his presence felt with 49 hitouts, 18 disposals, five clearances and one goal, helped out in the ruck by Cooper Bell with 12 hitouts and 12 touches.

The day wasn’t filled with goals for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who finished with one, but he did get among the action with 15 disposals, Elliott Himmelberg also slotting one goal from eight touches.

Tasmanian defender Avery Thomas (13 disposals) was the only other senior-listed Gold Coast player in action.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Coburg at Narrandera Sports Ground, Sunday July 5, 10.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Tasmania v Box Hill at Dial Park, Saturday July 4, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Highly-fancied key forward prospect Aidan Schubert kicked three goals in Box Hill’s five-point win over Tasmania on Saturday, coming from his 17 disposals and five marks.

Learn More 02:08

Young midfielder Cody Anderson also slotted a couple of goals while gathering 24 disposals, and Henry Hustwaite kicked one from 20 touches and picked up team highs for clearances (eight) and tackles (seven).

Big Max Ramsden racked up 38 hitouts and 20 disposals.

Overlooked till last year’s rookie draft, Oliver Greeves is showing why many had him rated highly as a junior and put together an 18-touch, four-clearance performance, with fellow 2025 selection Cameron Nairn kicking one goal from his 12 disposals.

Also in his first season at the club, Matthew LeRay found the ball 13 times.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Port Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday July 5, 1.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v South Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday July 4, 2.10pm ACST

Will Brodie enjoyed a prolific game as Port Adelaide suffered a 62-point loss to South Adelaide on Saturday.

The midfielder was dominant at the coalface and finished with 42 disposals, 12 clearances and seven tackles.

Jack Watkins was also busy with 33 touches and seven clearances, while Christian Moraes had 22 disposals and kicked a goal.

Mid-season recruit Alex Van Wyk was busy in the ruck with 14 disposals and 37 hitouts.

Will Lorenz (25 disposals), Tom Anastasopoulos (20), Benny Barrett (14) and Harrison Ramm (12) were also solid.

Looking to break back into the senior side, Todd Marshall was quiet, kicking one goal from eight disposals.

Continuing his return from an ACL injury, Sam Powell-Pepper had just one touch as his day reportedly ended early due to illness.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Carlton at Ikon Park, Saturday July 4, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Harry Armstrong and Judson Clarke returned from injury in Richmond's 35-point loss to Carlton on Saturday.

Back from a foot injury, Armstrong was on managed minutes and kicked a goal on return.

Clarke was returning from an ACL injury and had 12 disposals and also kicked a major for the Tigers.

There was bad news for Richmond, with Kaleb Smith (12 disposals) suffering a concussion.

Samson Ryan had a busy day in the ruck with 15 disposals, 24 hitouts and two goals and Zane Peucker managed one major from his 16 touches.

Liam Fawcett (nine disposals and eight marks), Tom Burton (16 and a goal) and Tyler Sonsie (13) were also in action.

Learn More 06:02

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, Sunday July 5, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, Saturday July 4, 11am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Riley Bice responded strongly to being dropped by racking up a team-high 35 disposals in Sydney’s 40-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Draftee Billy Cootee also got busy with 27 touches, nine tackles, nine clearances and one goal, and Malcolm Rosas jnr spent time on the ball gathering 23 disposals and nine clearances.

Young forward duo Jevan Phillipou (16 disposals) and Jesse Dattoli (18) kicked three goals each to lead the Swans’ scoring.

Learn More 02:51

Veteran Lewis Melican had 19 touches and seven marks, while 2024 first round draftee Ned Bowman finished with 20 and six.

Young ruck Will Green had 22 hitouts to go with 11 disposals and five tackles, and Patrick Snell had 15 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Friday July 3, 7.10pm AWST

West Coast proved far too strong in its 39-point win over East Fremantle on Friday night.

Eighteen AFL-listed players were in action, including omitted duo Ryan Maric (24 disposals, eight tackles, six marks) and Elijah Hewett (26 disposals, nine tackles), who were both impressive as they pressed their claims for an immediate recall.

Finlay Macrae (30 disposals) was the leading ball-winner, with Clay Hall (28 disposals, nine inside 50s, five tackles) and Lucca Grego (18 disposals, four marks, one goal) also busy.

Matt Flynn controlled the ruck with a dominant 52 hitouts to go with 13 disposals and six marks, while Harry Barnett contributed 11 hitouts and seven disposals.

Harvey Johnston (20 disposals, six marks, four tackles) and Malakai Champion (nine disposals) both kicked three goals, and Harry Schoenberg (28 disposals, eight inside 50s), Matt Owies (13 disposals, four marks) and Tyler Brockman (six disposals) kicked two apiece.

Josh Lindsay (19 disposals, three tackles) and Fred Rodriguez (19 disposals, eight marks) found plenty of the ball, with Tyrell Dewar (12 disposals), Tom Gross (eight), Tylah Williams (eight, one goal) and Sandy Brock (seven) also in action.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Footscray at DSV Stadium, Saturday July 4, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Rhylee West starred in the middle, while Sam Davidson also fired up in a 41-point win for Footscray.

West, who was dropped from the senior side, had 21 disposals, eight tackles and 10 clearances to put his hand up for an immediate recall.

Davidson was also a solid contributor, booting two goals from 19 touches and six marks.

Learn More 01:59

Oskar Baker gathered 23 disposals, while ruck Lachie Smith had 14 hitouts, seven clearances, 12 disposals and a goal in a strong all-round performance.

Louis Emmett was a rock in attack with three goals from 11 disposals, with Jedd Busslinger gathering 19 touches, Josh Dolan had 16 and a goal and Laitham Vandermeer and Luke Cleary had 14 disposals each.

Other AFL-listed players in action included Ryan Gardner (nine disposals), Zac Walker (nine) and Caleb May (nine).