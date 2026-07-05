Marcus Windhager in action during the match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON and St Kilda kick off Sunday's proceedings, before North Melbourne aims to break through for a historic win at Adelaide Oval when it takes on Port Adelaide.

The Bombers rallied late to give an inaccurate North Melbourne a scare, but in the end were flattered by the score line in what became its fourth defeat in as many matches under interim coach Dean Solomon.

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The Bombers can take some positives from the way they fought out the game to the end but need to find more fluency in their ball movement if they are to boost their hopes for the future.

St Kilda returns from a bye with much work to do if it is to justify last year's spending spree by earning a finals place this season.

The Saints have no excuse but to make a late charge for at least a wildcard spot with a favourable run home that starts with the bottom-placed Bombers, and also includes the Power, Roos, Tigers and out-of-sorts Suns, and requires no travel outside of Victoria.

St Kilda has dropped small forward Dan Butler and rested Jack Macrae for the clash, with Tom De Koning (ribs/lung) and Jack Sinclair (calf) forced out through injury.

Mattaes Phillipou, Tobie Travaglia, Liam Henry and Liam O'Connell have been recalled.

The Bombers have dropped Hussien El Achkar, Harry Jones and Lachie Blakiston, with tall Peter Wright an important inclusion. Nik Cox and Saad El-Hawli have also been recalled.

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Port Adelaide made a huge statement and claimed its best win under first-year coach Josh Carr as it demolished Adelaide to put a heavy dent in its arch rivals' top-four hopes.

The Showdown victory was just reward for much of the Power's efforts this season as shown by having a percentage of more than 100 and the fourth-tightest defence in the competition even while sitting 15th.

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North Melbourne has won three consecutive games in the same season for the first time in more than seven years after it outclassed Essendon, even while misfiring near goal.

The Roos impressed with their ball movement despite failing to take their chances against the Bombers, but need to make the most of games against the Power, Pies, Demons and Saints before a horror final month.

The Kangaroos have made two changes for the clash, with Zane Duursma and Callum Coleman-Jones dropped. Ruck Tristan Xerri returns from injury and veteran Luke McDonald has been recalled.

The Power have regained Miles Bergman for his first game since round nine following toe surgery, with Jacob Wehr omitted.