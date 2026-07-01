The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium

Tom Stewart and Keidean Coleman. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has regained two stars for a huge Grand Final rematch against Brisbane on Thursday night.

Bailey Smith and Tom Stewart are back for the Cats, who were without the duo for a loss to Fremantle in round 15.

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Gun midfielder Smith missed that clash due to illness, while Stewart has been sidelined since round 13 due to concussion.

George Stevens and Jack Bowes have been omitted.

Coming off an impressive win over Sydney, the Lions are unchanged.

With Hugh McCluggage (hamstring) and Dayne Zorko (quad) at least a week away, Keidean Coleman (hamstring) and Daniel Annable (shoulder) are expected to make their returns via the VFL.

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The Lions crushed the Cats by 47 points in last year's Grand Final, while Geelong won the previous meeting between the sides by 41 at the Gabba in round 10.

Geelong and Brisbane are both 9-6 and pushing to finish in the top four, adding to the importance of the encounter at GMHBA Stadium.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart, B.Smith

Out: G.Stevens (omitted), J.Bowes (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil