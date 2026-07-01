The Devils have started interviewing candidates for their senior coach position

Nathan Buckley looks on before Geelong's clash against Carlton in round 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

TASMANIA has started interviewing candidates for its senior coach position, with former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley presenting to the Devils this week.

AFL.com.au can reveal the significant step in the process to select the inaugural coach of the Devils, with Buckley putting his hand up for the job and Tasmania's interviews underway.

The battle for the coaching position is viewed as a three-way race between John Longmire, Ken Hinkley and Buckley, with former Sydney coach Longmire and ex-Port coach Hinkley also set to interview with the club.

The Devils announced their coaching panel in June, which consists of chief executive Brendon Gale, president Grant O'Brien, football director Alastair Lynch and Lauren Jauncey, the club's general manager of people and culture.

Buckley has previously confirmed his desire to be the Devils' first coach and returned to the coaching landscape this season to be an assistant at Geelong under Chris Scott.

Longmire has kept his cards close to his chest on his coaching plans, but is understood to be keen to return to the coaching fold after departing Sydney at the end of 2024 and has been eyeing the Devils role.

Learn More 24:15

Hinkley has also been enthusiastic in his media roles about coaching again and has publicly confirmed prior discussions with the Devils.

Gale has been going through "exploratory" discussions with potential senior coach options for some time but this step into presentations comes as the Devils look to lock in their coach before the end of the home and away season.

Longmire's involvement also comes as Carlton and Essendon are expected to make contact with the former Swans coach, although it is unclear where he sits in their plans as they undertake their respective searches.