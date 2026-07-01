James Hird during the round 10 VFL match between Port Melbourne and Tasmania at ETU Stadium, on May 31, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- James Hird confirms he has spoken to Bombers president Andrew Welsh about the senior coaching job

- Lions star reportedly set to meet with St Kilda coach Ross Lyon

- Previewing a huge Grand Final rematch between Geelong and Brisbane

- Dogs coach worried about losing the essence of the game if physical contact is overly restricted

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