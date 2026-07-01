Luke Beveridge says the Bulldogs side facing Sydney will look nothing like the one belted in round seven

Charlie Curnow celebrates during round seven between Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, April 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge is approaching an SCG test against Sydney with a clean slate.

While there's plenty to learn from a 66-point demolition, Beveridge is well aware the side he'll field against Sydney on Friday night at the SCG will be dramatically different to the one that lost to the Swans in round seven.

Struggling to manage an early-season injury crisis, the Bulldogs were outclassed at Marvel Stadium as Sydney spearhead Charlie Curnow kicked seven goals.

At that stage Beveridge had an injury list of 10 players, with the likes of Tim English (knee) and Tom Liberatore (concussion) sidelined, and captain Marcus Bontempelli fronting against the Swans despite knee soreness.

Fringe Bulldogs defenders Ryan Gardner and Jedd Busslinger shared the task of trying to nullify Curnow.

Now, 10 weeks later, the Bulldogs have their finals campaign back on track and an injury list of just three - Riley Garcia (knee), Bailey Williams (hamstring) and Sam Darcy (knee).

Sydney will also field a different team, regaining midfielder Errol Gulden (shoulder) but losing forward Joel Amartey (Achilles) and defender Sam Wicks (hamstring) after a 43-point loss to Brisbane.

ROUND 17 Get your seats to Swans v Bulldogs

Livewire forward Tom Papley (calf) is still a week away from making his return, after combining well with Curnow in round seven.

The Bulldogs are eighth (9-6) after winning five from seven matches before last week's bye, while the Swans (12-3) are second.

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"The team we picked this week would be nine or 10 players different to the last time we played Sydney," Beveridge said.

"They'll have probably five or six different as well, some handy players back who we didn't play against.

"So both teams are a bit different, and they presented a real challenge because of their run-and-gun and attacking flair, and their scope to score.

"Last time we played, Charlie Curnow got way too much open field supply, so we've got to do something about that - not leave our key defenders hanging out to dry.

"And even in that game, Ryan Gardner and Jedd Busslinger, it was a bit of a different backline, so that's changed quite dramatically in recent times.

Charlie Curnow and Ryan Gardner during round seven between Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, April 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It'll be a great way to start some momentum in the back third of the year."

Having won at the Gabba and Adelaide Oval this year, Beveridge backed his side to continue their winning ways at the SCG.

The Bulldogs have won their past two visits to Moore Park, dating back to 2024.

ROUND 17 Get your seats to Swans v Bulldogs

"I think everyone really enjoys playing at Marvel Stadium, but the hostility isn't necessarily there," Beveridge said.

"(The hostility) that you get, let's say, at an Optus Stadium or an Adelaide Oval (is huge).

"But you do front up to the hostility of the SCG. I think the Swans fans are pretty parochial these days.

"Our players just enjoy it, they enjoy that challenge, and it's another significant one."