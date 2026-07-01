Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Patrick Cripps, Ollie Wines and Max Gruzewski. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

CRIPPS KEEN ON CARLTON FUTURE

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, reiterating that his desire to see things through at Ikon Park and fulfil his contract for next year remains as strong as it's ever been.

The Blues are still reassessing the state of their list amid a significant period of change following the departure of senior coach Michael Voss, with their recent six-match winning streak unlikely to alter their long-term approach.

It's led to speculation surrounding Cripps' future, despite the Carlton captain being contracted for 2027, though the superstar midfielder has revealed his motivation to be successful at the Blues hasn't changed.

Cripps had been linked with both West Australian clubs earlier in the season, but remains one of the competition's most dominant midfielders and has won 46 out of a possible 60 coaches' votes since interim Josh Fraser took charge.

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"I'm contracted next year," Cripps told AFL.com.au on Wednesday.

"My drive to keep building the club up is still as high as it's ever been. The thing that gives you a lot of excitement at the moment is that there's a lot of young guys coming through our side that have high-level talent and they've got the right attitude. As you get older, that's the stuff that actually keeps you young and keeps you motivated.

"I'm really excited about what we're building right now, but also what the future does look like. The motivation is still there, which is the main thing as you get a bit older." – Riley Beveridge

POWER VETERAN SET TO PLAY ON

OLLIE Wines is set to play on again at Port Adelaide in 2027, putting him on a path to reach 300 AFL games for the Power.

The 31-year-old entered this year out of contract for the first time in a decade, with the four-year extension he signed in 2020 – when he still had two years to run on his contract – expiring in October.

Ollie Wines during the R7 match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Wines has dealt with a knee issue across the past two seasons and has been keen to see how his body handled the rigours of another season before engaging in discussions with the Power.

But after playing 11 of the past 12 games, it’s understood that Port Adelaide and the 2021 Brownlow medallist are both keen for him to play on next year and will look to finalise an extension in the coming months.

With Zak Butters expected to exercise his free agency rights in October, Port Adelaide needs midfield support around Jason Horne-Francis.

Wines has now played 284 games and another contract puts him on a path to joining club greats Travis Boak (387) and Kane Cornes (300) as one of only three Port Adelaide players to reach 300 AFL games. – Josh Gabelich

GIANTS TABLE OFFER TO YOUNGSTER

YOUNG Greater Western Sydney forward Max Gruzewski has a big decision to make on where he plays in 2027 and beyond.

The Giants tabled a two-year contract extension earlier this month and hope to retain the 21-year-old.

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Gruzewski has been starved of opportunities since being drafted at the end of 2023, but has shown promise, kicking multiple goals in 10 of his first 20 AFL appearances.

Last year, the 192cm mobile forward kicked 43.26 from 15 VFL games to put his name on the radar of plenty of clubs searching for weapons inside 50.

The Giants have tabled offers to a range of forwards, including Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan and Jake Riccardi, but are still waiting for them to re-sign, along with Gruzewski. – Josh Gabelich

Max Gruzewski during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Engie Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DOGS WEIGH UP DEFENSIVE DEPTH

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will take a calculated approach to upgrading their key defensive stocks at season's end amid the club's ongoing interest in Adelaide free agent Jordon Butts.

Butts is weighing up a move to Victoria, where both the Bulldogs and North Melbourne have registered their interest in his signing as an unrestricted free agent, or taking up the offer of a four-year deal to remain at the Crows.

The Dogs also pursued Butts last year in the midst of a busy Trade Period where the club also held an interest in his Crows teammate Mark Keane, made a significant effort to secure Jack Silvagni as a free agent, and made an ambitious $4 million move for St Kilda star Cal Wilkie while under contract.

However, speaking to AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable on Wednesday, Bulldogs list boss Michael Regan said the club wouldn't just chase any key defenders if they once again miss out on Butts amid a three-club chase for his signature.

"We are at a point where if we're going to pursue a key defender, it needs to be a marked upgrade on what we have," Regan told Gettable.

Jordon Butts is tackled by Oliver Dempsey during the R3 match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium on March 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Yes, we want to get better. But if you look at some of our wins this year, we've defended 63 and 61 entries to win games.

"Buku Khamis has developed exceptionally well, James O'Donnell's developed really well, Jedd Busslinger is averaging the most spoils for players to have played over three games this year, which has been a real focus of [assistant coach] Daniel Pratt and the coaching group to get a little bit more defensive to high balls.

"It's a long-winded way of saying we're going to pursue anyone that we think is a marked upgrade, but we're also going to back in our youth. Jedd's only had one full pre-season, Buku's getting better every year, James has only had a few years in the system. We still actually think there's pretty good upside in our group." – Riley Beveridge

Darcy Fogarty and Buku Khamis during the round 14 match between Western Bulldogs and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, June 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

PORT SIGNS UP GUN YOUNGSTER

SUBURBAN footy bolter Josh Lai will continue his AFL journey at Port Adelaide in 2027.

The 20-year-old joined the Power ahead of 2025 via the pre-season supplemental selection period, but this year he has shown he has a bright future.

Lai made his debut in round three and has now played 10 games under Josh Carr, starring in Saturday night’s Showdown win over Adelaide.

Of all the eligible players for this year's Telstra AFL Rising Star Award, Lai is rated No.1 for intercepts.

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Port Adelaide spotted him playing for Cheltenham in the Southern Football League and invited him to trial across the 2025 SSP.

The Power quietly re-signed him for two years at the end of his first season at Alberton.

Harrison Ramm, who joined the Power via the 2025 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, has also secured another deal for next year after playing three games to date. – Josh Gabelich

MIXED NEWS FOR COUNTRY KIDS

TOP-10 draft prospect Noah Williams has recovered from a hamstring issue in time to play this Friday, but potential No.1 pick Cody Walker will miss due to a shoulder injury.

Williams was ticked off on Tuesday and will return for Vic Country against Western Australia at Marvel Stadium.

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The Geelong Falcons midfielder injured his hamstring in Vic Country’s opening game of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships, but has recovered in time for game two.

Walker, who is Vic Country co-captain alongside Williams, will miss this weekend after injuring his AC joint against the Allies last month.

The Carlton father-son prospect is set to return next Wednesday against South Australia in Ballarat. – Josh Gabelich