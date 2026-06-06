Jed Walter meets with Essendon as he weights up his future

Jed Walter celebrates a goal during the round 11 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, on May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON met with Gold Coast forward Jed Walter hours after the Bombers sacked coach Brad Scott last week, as Walter went through his decision-making process on his future.

AFL.com.au can reveal the Bombers had scheduled a meeting with Walter as he weighed up his future, which Scott was due to front. But the club made the call to sack the coach after Essendon's defeat to Richmond in Dreamtime at the 'G two weeks ago.

The catch-up with Walter went ahead and was led by Essendon president Andrew Welsh as they sold their vision to the exciting forward.

Essendon has significant salary cap space - Scott said last week around $3 million - and has also started discussions with the AFL on an assistance package, which was revealed by AFL.com.au this week.

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Walter is out of contract at Gold Coast and has been considering his future. The Suns Academy product has played 36 games across his career after being the No.2 pick at the stellar 2023 draft intake.

The Suns have been aware of the 20-year-old going through his process as a stack of Victorian clubs show interest in him, but remain keen to keep the top talent.

Suns coach Damien Hardwick this week, ahead of Saturday's QClash at People First Stadium, launched an impassioned plea for Walter to remain at the club.

"We personally think the best place for Jed to be is up here," he said.

"You look at our temperature today. Beautiful. "You know what it's like in Melbourne. Shithouse. Stay here, Jed!"

The Suns are also waiting on a decision from free agent Ben King, who has been mulling his contract call amidst interest from Hawthorn, Geelong and Collingwood.