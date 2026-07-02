The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 17 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Logan McDonald, Karl Amon, Elijah Hewett. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has made a whopping six changes for Friday night's match against the Western Bulldogs, with Logan McDonald the latest to join the club’s injury list with a quad issue.

McDonald joins Joel Amartey and Sam Wicks on the sidelines from the team that lost to Brisbane last week, while coach Dean Cox has also omitted defender Riley Bice small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr.

The Bulldogs have dropped Rhylee West to make way for the returning Cody Weightman.

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In other round 17 team news, Jack Gunston is back for Hawthorn, Tom Lynch is in for Richmond and Ollie Hollands has been recalled by Carlton.

In Friday night's second match, West Coast has dropped Elijah Hewett again, partly to make way for the returning Tim Kelly, while Isaac Cumming has been left out by opponent Adelaide.

Gunston will play his first game in five weeks after overcoming a foot injury when he runs out in Launceston against Melbourne, although the Hawks will be missing injured running defender Karl Amon.

The Demons have made four changes of their own, naming Latrelle Pickett after he kicked four goals in the VFL last week, along with Harrison Petty, while omitting Jake Melksham and Tom McDonald.

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Gold Coast has made two changes for its must-win match against Collingwood on Saturday afternoon, with Ethan Read coming in at the expense of veteran Jarrod Witts, who has been left out for a third time this year.

Charlie Ballard was also chopped.

Already missing a stack of key personnel through injuries, Greater Western Sydney have managed Leek Aleer and youngster Phoenix Gothard for its contest with unchanged League leaders Fremantle in Canberra.

In Sunday’s games, Miles Bergman could return for Port Adelaide after overcoming a toe injury, with North Melbourne set to regain powerhouse ruckman Tristan Xerri.

Peter Wright will play his first game for Essendon in seven weeks after recovering from a knee problem, with St Kilda naming Mattaes Phillipou in its extended 26-man squad.

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FRIDAY, JULY 3

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: M.Roberts, T.Hanily, H.McLean, H.Kyle, D.Rampe, Co.Warner

Out: S.Wicks (hamstring), R.Bice (omitted), J.Amartey (Achilles), P.Ladhams (groin), M.Rosas (omitted), L.McDonald (quad)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Weightman

Out: R.West (omitted)

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: T.Kelly, O.Francou, J.Williams

Out: R.Maric (omitted), E.Hewett (omitted), C.Duff-Tytler (calf)

ADELAIDE

In: T.Murray

Out: I.Cumming (omitted)

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Hawthorn v Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: N.Mraz, M.Hill, J.Gunston, W.McCabe

Out: K.Amon (injured), N.Watson (hamstring awareness), N.Reeves (injured), C.Dear (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: C.Jiath, L.Pickett, B.Laurie, H.Petty

Out: T.McDonald (omitted), J.Melksham (omitted), P.Cross (omitted), L.Kentfield (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Manuka Oval, 1.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: R.Hamilton, J.Ough, H.Rowston, J.Delana

Out: P.Gothard (managed), M.Gruzewski (knee), B.Daniels (calf), L.Aleer (managed)

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Gold Coast v Collingwood at People First Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: E.Read, D.Patterson

Out: C.Ballard (omitted), J.Witts (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Maynard, L.Puncher

Out: I.Quaynor (ankle), R.Steele (omitted)

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Lynch, H.Ralphsmith, K.McAuliffe

Out: S.Grlj (managed), M.Rioli (personal reason), D.Prestia (hamstring)

CARLTON

In: O.Hollands

Out: B.Acres (omitted)

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: P.Wright, N.Cox, M.Kondogiannis, S.El-Hawli

Out: H.El Achkar (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: T.Travaglia, L.Henry, M.Phillipou, A.Dodson, L.O'Connell

Out: J.Sinclair (calf), T.De Koning (ribs/lung)

Port Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Bergman, J.Watkins, A.Van Wyk

Out: Nil

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Xerri, L.McDonald, G.Logue, Z.Banch

Out: C.Coleman-Jones (omitted)