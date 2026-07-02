Tim Kelly returns for West Coast while Oliver Francou gets named for his first game

Tim Kelly during the match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will be bolstered by the return of star on-baller Tim Kelly from a hamstring injury, while mid-season recruit Oliver Francou will make his AFL debut to add more midfield grunt ahead of its clash with Adelaide on Friday night.

The Eagles (4-11) were blitzed in the midfield during last week's 53-point loss to Carlton.

Francou, the son of former Port Adelaide midfielder Josh Francou, has starred in the WAFL since being picked up by West Coast, averaging 24 disposals and eight tackles per game across his four matches.

"He's made a huge impact at this footy club in a short period of time," McQualter said.

"He missed most of last year through injury, so he snuck under everyone's radar and missed out on the draft.

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"But even his first five or six games in the SANFL this year were so strong and powerful. He's a contested ball player ... but he's also got more run in his game than people realise."

Adelaide (9-6) is desperate to bounce back after suffering a shock 26-point loss to arch rival Port Adelaide last week.

"They're really hard-working, blue collar," McQualter said of the Crows.

"Their last six or seven weeks has been really strong.

"They probably had a disappointing day ... they would say last week. Port got a hold of them, but they're a good team."

Andrew McQualter during round 14 between North Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium, June 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Star Crows midfielder Izak Rankine is set to face the Eagles despite tweaking his ankle and knee last week.

While West Coast's midfield enjoys gains this week, its defence will be stretched by Adelaide's tall forwards due to recent injuries.

McQualter remains optimistic young tall Harry Edwards still has a long AFL career ahead of him despite the key defender being placed in a specialist concussion program.

Edwards fronted the League's concussion panel last week in Melbourne after suffering three concussions already this year.

The 25-year-old has now been ruled out for the rest of the season, but importantly, he has been given hope he can resume his 57-game career next year.

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Edwards will undergo a three-month concussion program before being reassessed.

"It's a positive result," McQualter said.

"We know that he's just got to go through a three-month rehabilitation process now and work through those protocols.

"But Harry's a much loved member of our team and our club and important to us, so he'll go away and do that, and then we're hopeful that he's still got a long career ahead of him."

The absence of Edwards and fellow key back Reuben Ginbey (quad) has left the Eagles exposed against some of the competition's best key forwards.

It means Tylar Young and Rhett Bazzo will again have their hands full against Adelaide tall trio Darcy Fogarty, Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe in attack, with McQualter saying it will be crucial for his team to apply intense pressure further up the field in order to limit the Crows’ attacking threats.