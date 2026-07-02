While Isaac Quaynor will miss this round, Brayden Maynard returns but likely faces off-season shoulder surgery

Brayden Maynard during Collingwood Training at Olympic Park Oval, June 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S Brayden Maynard will return from his shoulder injury to face desperate Gold Coast but is likely to require surgery in the off-season.

Maynard's backline teammate Isaac Quaynor will miss Saturday's clash against the Suns with an ankle injury but could return against North Melbourne in round 18.

Quaynor pulled up sore following last week's defeat of Richmond, with the Magpies making the call on his fitness after Thursday's training session on the Gold Coast.

"He did the warm-up and just didn't quite feel right so we'll have to see how that goes with the travel and other parts," said senior coach Craig McRae.

"Ideally this time next week, we see his name up to play."

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Known for his toughness, premiership player Maynard returns to provide a timely boost for the ageing Magpies in their hunt for a top-10 finish.

The 29-year-old has not played since twice dislocating his shoulder in the traditional King's Birthday clash with Melbourne last month.

"Good to have our spiritual leader back ... not many can do what he does," McRae said of Maynard's speedy recovery.

Maynard trained unencumbered on Thursday, albeit with strapping on his shoulder, and spent extra time signing autographs for fans afterwards.

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While fit to play the Suns, the Magpies vice-captain is not yet out of the woods, McRae conceded.

"At some stage, I'd be surprised if he doesn't need an operation. There is a bit of a risk attached to any of these injuries," McRae said.

"They can pop out, but he's done some strengthening work and now it's just a matter of seeing how it goes in the battle."

Considered premiership contenders earlier in the season, the Suns have dropped their past five games and fallen to 11th on the ladder.

Daniel Rioli during round 18 between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, July 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The 10th-placed Magpies are two competition points ahead of the Suns and 12th-placed Carlton, but could open more of a gap with a win on Saturday.

"This is a huge game," McRae said.

"If you live in Melbourne, they've been under the pump, every TV you turn on, it's something about the Suns not achieving what they should be, so they've had high expectations.

"But they're a very good team ... we anticipate a really hard-fought game."