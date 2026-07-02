Riley Hamilton will run out in front of family and friends in his childhood stomping ground

Riley Hamilton during the VFL Wildcard Final between Richmond and GWS at ETU Stadium, August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney Academy product Riley Hamilton will make his AFL debut in his hometown of Canberra this Saturday against Fremantle.

His inclusion comes as the Giants prepare to be without forwards Max Gruzewski and Brent Daniels for the foreseeable future with injury, while Jesse Hogan, Oliver Hannaford, Jake Riccardi, and Toby McMullin (test) are also sidelined.

"I'm pumped, it's sort of unbelievable," Hamilton told AFL.com.au on Thursday after the news was announced to the playing group.

"A year ago, I didn't think this was going to happen, and now it's happening. I'm super excited to get out there and just do my thing.

"I'm super grateful for all the people I've had around me."

The Canberra boy is IN 🔥



GIANTS Academy graduate Riley Hamilton will make his AFL debut in his home town 🧡 pic.twitter.com/MjIUjY5HtF — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) July 2, 2026

The 19-year-old joined the Giants as a Category B rookie in last year's AFL Rookie Draft.

After being overlooked in the 2024 Draft following an ACL injury, Hamilton used the experience as fuel to get better, earning his place on the senior list off the back of formidable performances for the Giants Academy, the Allies in the National Championships, and the Giants' VFL side in 2025.

The hybrid forward — who at 189cm is damaging both in the air and at ground level — has built a strong month of form at state level. He has featured in 11 VFL games this season, following four games for the Giants in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"It'll be super special to debut in Canberra," Hamilton said.

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"I had some press conferences earlier in the year, and they asked, 'How special would it be to debut in Canberra?' You sort of think about it and say, 'Yeah, it would be amazing'. But now that it's actually here and I'm going to be doing it, it's just unbelievable.

"I'll have Mum, Dad, and all the family there. My sisters will come, and hopefully Grandma and Pop, plus lots of friends and old teammates."

Football talent runs deep in the family; two of Hamilton's older sisters, Alexia and Cynthia, currently play for Sydney in the AFLW.

Hamilton's selection makes him the third Giant to debut this season, following Opening Round debutant and round six Rising Star nomination Phoenix Gothard, as well as Hannaford in round three.