Adam Kingsley says a clash with the red-hot Dockers provides the ultimate test for his spluttering side

Lachie Ash celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley expects no one to give his side a chance against top-of-the-table Fremantle, but he believes that creates the perfect opportunity for them.

His comments follow a 14-point loss to Hawthorn at the MCG last Friday night, where an injury-hit Giants outfit struggled early.

Kingsley acknowledged that while they took some positives from the game and reviewed it thoroughly, they didn't play their preferred style in the first half and were ultimately soundly beaten in the contest.

Now coming up against a flying Fremantle in Canberra on Saturday afternoon, the stage is set for a 'backs to the wall' performance from the Giants. Hampered by injury woes and a severe lack of personnel, the Giants face a massive task against a Dockers side currently riding a 14-game winning streak.

"I'd imagine no one will give us a chance to beat them, so that creates an opportunity for us, and I'm sure our guys will attack it accordingly," Kingsley told reporters on Thursday.

"Our game stands up. It's a finals brand when we execute it as well as we can. Clearly, we haven't been doing that over the last three games particularly, but we've seen patches where we've been able to do it.

"If we can deliver our best, then we'll certainly challenge Fremantle. In all phases, they're really strong and in good form. We're under no illusions; it's going to be a tough match. But at our best, we think we can beat anyone, and that's what we need to do."

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With the Giants desperately needing to breathe life back into their campaign, the Dockers represent the ultimate litmus test for Kingsley's men.

"They're obviously a really good team, and they're the form team," Kingsley said.

"There will be opportunities that present themselves that we'll either take or we won't ... If we play to the best of our abilities, then we'll get plenty of opportunities. We've got to shut down their opportunities and maximise ours.

"That's the nature of playing good teams - you probably don't get the same window to score, and they don't necessarily need a massive window to score themselves. You've got to be really on your game and at your best to compete against the best teams."

In some positive selection news, emerging ruck Nick Madden will return via the VFL this week in his first game back from a posterior cruciate ligament strain in his right knee.

Nick Madden at Giants training on January 30, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The 22-year-old won't be available for senior selection yet, having not featured since round seven, with the club simply wanting to get him through a full game first.

In fact, Kingsley said it could take Madden several weeks to build up his match fitness before putting his hand up for senior selection.

Meanwhile, key defender Jack Buckley remains sidelined by a hamstring injury, with Kingsley confirming the star back is still a week or two away from making his return.