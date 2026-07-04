Adem Yze takes positives after Richmond falls short of Carlton, Josh Fraser also seeing the upside of the result

Kane McAuliffe after round 17 between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG, July 4, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

A FRANTIC final minute in which Richmond nearly snatched a win out from under Carlton's feet will fast-track the development of a host of young Tigers, according to coach Adem Yze.

Down by 15 points late in the final term, after trailing for much of the game, Richmond hit back with two goals in two minutes to get within a kick.

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"We gave ourselves a chance to win it, which with a young group and a close game scenario, going through that in front of a big crowd, that will fast-track the development for some of these lads, because you want opportunity to win it and we had ample opportunity, which is positive," Yze said post-match.

While it was "bloody good" to have Tom Lynch back, his return didn't bear out on the scoreboard for Richmond in its two-point loss to Carlton on Saturday evening.

Lynch had three shots on goal for the game for a return of just one behind, recalling memories of his round one performance against the Blues where he kicked two goals from nine scoring shots.

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"He had a shocker earlier in the year, and then he worked on it," Yze said of Lynch.

"When you get an opportunity, that's the main thing, he'll work on the execution and the polish now that he's back out there. So yeah, I've got no issue with that, and obviously just helping through that."

Yze did note that poor conversion was "the story of the night for a lot of guys" on both teams, but Lynch provides some structure to the young Tigers' front half.

"It gives us a focal point, his contest work and his leadership in our front end. He's had a long time out, so for him to come back in and impact as he did in the air and create the contest that we needed, that we've been really lacking in the past couple of games, is a credit to him," Yze said.

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The Tigers lost hard nut Jack Ross in the second quarter to concussion – his second this year – in an act that Yze praised for its physicality in a moment that the side needed it.

Unfortunately for Ross, his head collided with Lachie Cowan's shoulder in the tackle attempt, moving him into the AFL's concussion protocols.

"It was such a courageous thing for him to do, it was pure leadership. I spoke to him about it after the game, he obviously can't remember a lot about it, but he just needed to make a statement for our team," Yze said.

"We needed something, and it happened right in front of the bench… but that's what great Richmond men do, and he's one of them, and he's a leader for a reason. So, he's looking okay, he's walking around, he's obviously talking and he'll go through the protocols, but yeah, we're going to miss him because he's a heart and soul player that you really want out there."

Meanwhile, interim Carlton coach Josh Fraser's winning streak has now stretched to seven games, even if Saturday's win wasn't pretty.

"It's nice to walk away with the result. There's a lot of lessons out of that game for us, and I think it continues to highlight the work we've got in front of us," Fraser said.

The grim determination from Carlton late in the piece was a different look to the side that has so often given up early leads to ultimately lose in recent years. Instead, its scenario training worked to hold on.

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"I think we were able to find a way to get repeat stoppages. We found a way to get first possession. It's not pretty that time of the game when there's a small margin, but we seem to be embracing those moments a bit better maybe than what we have in the past. Certainly, training them more," Fraser said.

The Blues lost key defender Lewis Young to concussion in the second quarter, with Young included in the side in the absence of youngster Harry Dean who cut his hand during the week.

Carlton expects Dean to be available for next week's clash with Hawthorn, but in the meantime Fraser would "like him to stay away from sharp objects".