Adem Yze looks on during the match between Richmond and Carlton at MCG in round 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Walking through the three very different coaching vacancies

- Kevin Sheedy throws his support behind James Hird ... again

- Is it time for Adem Yze and the Tigers to start delivering?

- Gabbo, Nat and Damo offer their Wildcard Round predictions

- Plus all the regular segments including Get it Off Your Chest, Fact or Furphy and Out on a Limb

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