IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Walking through the three very different coaching vacancies
- Kevin Sheedy throws his support behind James Hird ... again
- Is it time for Adem Yze and the Tigers to start delivering?
- Gabbo, Nat and Damo offer their Wildcard Round predictions
- Plus all the regular segments including Get it Off Your Chest, Fact or Furphy and Out on a Limb
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts