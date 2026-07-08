Players from both sides put themselves forward as high draft options with strong showings

Henry Meaney during the National Championships U18 Boys match between Allies and Western Australia at Mars Stadium, July 8th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ALLIES have claimed their first win of this year's under-18 carnival, with Brisbane Academy prospect Caylen Murray and rising Sydney product Henry Meaney among the standouts.

In another tightly fought game at Mars Stadium on Wednesday that followed South Australia's one-point win over Vic Country earlier in the day, the Allies scored a six-point victory over Western Australia.

ALLIES v WESTERN AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

Murray, who has risen into top-15 contention with an excellent championships, gathered 26 disposals in a typically polished outing and stood up late with a strong mark late in the game as they held on to the 12.12 (84) to 11.12 (78) win.

Meaney had 22 disposals, six clearances and kicked a goal for the Allies, as the Swans Academy hopeful showed his midfield work, while Cooper Hodge was also good with 19 touches and some key passages of play.

Jake Beams, a bottom-aged player who is the son of former Demon Ben Beams, had 22 disposals and a goal and would be eligible to join Tasmania next year as a local product.

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Lively Northern Territory forward Sonny Smiler closed out his championships with two goals for the Allies as well.

Western Australia couldn't back up its excellent come-from-behind win over Vic Country last week with another win in its fourth and final game of the Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships after being overrun in the second half.

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WA kicked five goals to two in the second quarter to take a 23-point lead into half-time but the Allies booted seven goals to three after that to wrestle back momentum and then control.

West Australian gun Heath Mellody again showed why some clubs consider him a top-five pick chance with 30 disposals, putting him in the frame for the Larke Medal as the best player of the carnival, while midfielder George Gale (25 disposals), Garrison Kenh (22) and Harper Banfield (22) also worked hard.

Garrison Kent and Heath Mellody during the National Championships U18 Boys match between the Allies and Western Australia at Mars Stadium, July 8th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Benji van Rooyen has sewn up the spot as All-Australian ruckman and kicked a goal from 18 disposals, with the younger brother of Demons forward Jacob enjoying a strong championships, while Fremantle Next Generation Academy prospect Finlay Yeo kicked two goals.

Axel Walsh, yet again, proved why he is top of the list for Tasmania's under-17 access this year with 16 disposals and an exciting, athletic showing in attack.

ALLIES 3.3 5.4 9.8 12.12 (84)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 3.2 8.9 9.10 11.12 (78)

GOALS

Allies: Callinan 2, Smiler 2, Beams, Bridge, Corbett, Freiberg, Hill, Meaney, Russell, Thompson

Western Australia: Spawton-Guy 3, Braun 2, Yeo 2, Maynard, Ramsay, Steed, van Rooyen