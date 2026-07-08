The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium

Sean Darcy and Tom Papley. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has made a big call to drop ruck Sean Darcy for its Thursday night blockbuster against Sydney, with the Swans regaining livewire Tom Papley.

Darcy has played the past two games for the Dockers after returning from injury, but is being managed for the encounter between the top two at Optus Stadium.

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Mason Cox has been called up for his 10th game of the season, to support star Luke Jackson.

Jaeger O'Meara is the other change for the Dockers, replacing the injured Hayden Young (groin).

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The Swans have made just one change as Papley returns from a calf injury, with Corey Warner omitted.

Papley has kicked 14 goals in 11 games this year and is back for his first match since round 11.

The Dockers are 14-2, but saw their club-record 14-game winning streak come to an end with a surprise loss to Greater Western Sydney last week, while the Swans are 13-3.

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THURSDAY, JULY 9

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.O'Meara, M.Cox

Out: H.Young (groin), S.Darcy (managed)

SYDNEY

In: T.Papley

Out: Co.Warner (omitted)