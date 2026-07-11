It's a common misconception that Conor McKenna left the AFL in the wake of COVID scrutiny, but he tells AFL.com.au why that's not the whole story

Conor McKenna at Essendon in 2020, celebrating the 2024 Grand Final and at Brisbane in 2026. Pictures: AFL Photos

SCRUTINY over being the AFL’s only player to test positive to COVID-19 was not the reason Conor McKenna retired from Essendon six years ago.

McKenna was the subject of wild public and media backlash when his positive test postponed a game against Melbourne early in the resumption of a season that was halted by the global pandemic.

He tested negative just two days later.

However, after riding out the initial storm, the dashing Irishman unexpectedly retired from the Bombers just prior to the conclusion of the home and away season.

Conor McKenna in action at an Essendon training session on August 25, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

As he told AFL.com.au earlier this week though, the decision was some time in the making.

“People think I went home because of what happened around COVID,” McKenna said.

“But prior to that happening I came back for Christmas and went back (to Ireland) in February because I was homesick and made the decision then I was going to give it three or four months and pull the plug.

“I’d already made the decision to go, and then COVID happened and it made it easier to go home.”

McKenna had always wanted to win an All-Ireland Gaelic title with his home county, Tyrone.

It took just 12 months on returning to his homeland to achieve that goal, helping his team to a five-point win over Mayo in front of 80,000 fans at Dublin’s Croke Park in September, 2021.

It was their fourth-ever title and first since 2008, fulfilling a lifelong dream for McKenna and his gaelic-mad parents.

He soon had a change of heart though and began putting out the feelers about a return to the AFL.

“After going home and getting a normal job and playing football in the evenings, I just realised how good you have it over here,” he said.

“Once I won the All-Ireland with Tyrone, it was more or less straight away, I was good to go.

“I’ve come home and won what I wanted to win. I was 24 or 25 and happy and started enquiring about interest and it happened pretty quickly.”

Which landed him at Brisbane, where he has since played in the 2023 Grand Final, 2024 premiership and is now currently playing his best football of his Lions career.

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He played just five games last season though, and following a hamstring in a VFL practice match, it looked a long way back to the senior team.

However, since regaining his spot in round seven against Adelaide, McKenna not looked back, playing 10 consecutive matches.

Completing the full transition from running defender, where he forged his reputation, to clever half-forward, the 30-year-old has been instrumental in Brisbane turning its season around in the past month.

Not only has he kicked 14 goals and dished off eight assists in 10 games this season, but coach Chris Fagan has entrusted him with some difficult defensive assignments.

Conor McKenna is seen during Brisbane's VFL semi-final against Box Hill on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

In big wins over Sydney and Geelong in the past fortnight, McKenna has kept a close eye on Nick Blakey and Tom Stewart, while also kicking goals and proving a potent attacking threat.

“I played forward at home, so it feels more natural down there, to be honest,” he said.

“My skill set, I think, allows me to play the way I normally played at home, which I’m enjoying.

“Creativity and my kicking are my strong points, and playing forward …. you can probably try a bit more stuff. If you turn it over, it’s not directly costing you a goal.

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“You can play with a bit more flair. I love scoring goals, but I love assisting and setting

boys up and being able to do that more often.

“I love an assist nearly as much as a goal. It’s something I’ve always done as a young person in Gaelic.

“If I’m having a bad game as a forward and not getting much of the ball, having that defensive role gives you something to focus on.

“You’re playing on a good player that brings you to the ball anyway. If you’re following them around, they’ll take you to the ball. I’m enjoying it.”

Conor McKenna celebrates a goal during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

McKenna will face his former club on Sunday, one he says he will always be grateful to for giving him an opportunity as a teenager: “I wouldn’t be here without them.”

He also knows that with Brisbane approaching full strength and with players on the way back from injury, he needs to continue playing at his current elite level to keep a spot in the team.

Ultra relaxed and seemingly without a care in the world, the out of contract McKenna says his future will take care of itself.

“Me and my partner, my wife now, thought we’d give it a year and see how we got on,” he laughed.

“I’ve been here four years and we’re both happy now.

“We’re at the point where we’re ready to go home but also happy to stay here for another two or three years if I need to.

“I’m in no rush to go anywhere. At the start of the year, I thought this might be my last year the way things were going.

“If I’m not playing AFL, I’m happy to be here. If I’m not, I don’t really need to be here. We’re both pretty content.”