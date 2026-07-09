Harley Reid is on record pace when it comes to giving away free kicks, but West Coast loves his hard edge and the way he leads the midfield

Harley Reid during the round 16 match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WHERE Harley Reid goes the whistle follows, and West Coast is working hard with its star midfielder to ensure his record pace for free kicks conceded doesn't continue.

Reid currently holds the unenviable record for giving away the most VFL/AFL free kicks for anyone at this stage of his professional career.

After 55 AFL games, Reid has already given away 155 free kicks.

The closest anyone has been after 55 games is former Adelaide, Essendon and St Kilda ruckman Shaun McKernan, who had given away 108 free kicks by that stage of his career.

Reid has already given away a League-high 48 free kicks this season.

The current club record for West Coast is 60 - set by Karl Langdon in 1992 - and Reid is a strong chance to eclipse that mark in Sunday's clash with the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

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Reid's hard-nosed approach to winning the ball is one big reason behind giving away so many free kicks.

His willingness to take on opponents also plays a role, with three of Reid's six free kicks conceded against Adelaide last week coming when he was caught holding the ball.

But there are also plenty of ill-disciplined moments that West Coast would love Reid to cut out of his game.

"I love the way Harley competes," Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said.

"I don't love that he's the most whistled player of all time, and we're working really hard with Harley to find a balance with how competitive and how bullish he is at the contest, versus giving away free kicks.

"I think it comes a bit with experience, maturity, and he's growing in spades in both those areas."

McQualter praised the way Reid has led the club's midfield since being snared with pick No.1 in the 2023 national draft.

"He's been really the main player in our midfield for the last three years now," McQualter said.

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"He's in a lot of contests. The whistle's blown a few too many times than we would like, but we'll keep working with him."

Veteran midfielder Elliot Yeo will notch his 200th game for the Eagles when he lines up against the Bulldogs.

Yeo played 27 games for Brisbane before making the switch to West Coast, where he won a flag in 2018, two All-Australian jerseys, as well as two best-and-fairest awards.

Elliot Yeo celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The 32-year-old tallied just seven disposals and one clearance against the Crows last week, but McQualter says the star onballer still has plenty more to give.

"As you get older, you can't do everything you could do as a younger player," McQualter said.

"But he still has such a critical role within our team. His ability to influence contest - not always win them - but influence is as good as anyone I've seen."