Bailee Martin celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's U18 Championships game against Vic Country on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australia 6.4 (40) def. Queensland 4.9 (33) at Shepley Oval

Impressive midfielder Emily Mableson (26 disposals, five clearances) kicked the sealer for South Australia from outside 50 to cap off the state's successful Championships campaign.

Emma Charlton – sister of Adelaide's Teah – was dominant in the first half, getting busy around the ball and setting her side up, ultimately finishing with 29 disposals, 13 tackles, and seven clearances to remain South Australia's top prospect ahead of December's Telstra AFLW Draft.

Meanwhile Lucy Moore (26 disposals, eight intercepts) and bottom-ager Lani Cocks (23 disposals, five tackles) were also important ball winners, with the latter showing her wheels with a confident dash down the wing.

Emma Charlton in action during South Australia's U18 Championships game against Queensland on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Father-daughter prospect Polly Turner – linked to both Adelaide and Carlton – showed her dexterity with a neat turn in attack to slot the first major of the match, and Olivia Leslie was a rock behind the ball with eight intercepts.

For Queensland, who pushed the Champs leader to the very end, Harlee McIlwain (11 disposals, two goals) showed off her marking chops in attack, and Molly Ferguson (15 disposals, 12 tackles) worked hard both ways through the middle of the ground. Both players are linked to Brisbane via the club's academy.

Stella Scott (20 disposals, six intercepts) and Zoe Petrides (18 disposals, six inside 50s) – another two from the Lions Academy program - were the leading ball winners for Queensland, while Amelia Ella's defensive efforts bore 10 tackles.

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SOUTH AUSTRALIA 2.0 3.2 3.3 6.4 (40)

QUEENSLAND 2.4 2.4 4.8 4.9 (33)

GOALS

South Australia: Madeline Nuss 2, Layla Vizgaudis, Polly Turner, Chelsea Newitt, Emily Mableson

Queensland: Harlee McIlwain 2, Indiana Scheffler, Stephanie Aguinaldo

BEST

South Australia: Emma Charlton, Emily Mableson, Lucy Moore, Lani Cocks, Olivia Leslie, Lily Whiteman

Queensland: Molly Ferguson, Zoe Petrides, Stella Scott, Harlee McIlwain, Lily Moana, Amelia Ella

Polly Turner attempts to evade a a tackle during South Australia's U18 Championships game against Queensland on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Allies 8.12 (60) def. Western Australia 4.7 (31) at Shepley Oval

The Allies finished an impressive U18 Championships on a high, with a dominant win over Western Australian on Saturday afternoon.

Aurelia Russell from the Swans Academy was the side's leading possession-getter with 23 and six clearances, driving the Allies out of the middle, and Giants Academy product Zoe Curry proved her partner in crime around the middle with 20 disposals and six clearances of her own.

Catching the eye of recruiters was Rose Bell, whose three goals from nine disposals helped put a gap on the scoreboard and added a sense of grit on the deck and in the air up forward for the victors, and Billie Hamilton – sister of Swans duo Cynthia and Lexi, and AFL Giant Riley – kicked two goals of her own in the win.

Billie Hamilton in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Allies at Brighton Homes Arena on July 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bottom-ager Matilda Lange hailing from Tasmania finished her Champs campaign in style with 19 disposals and a goal, and the run over Charlotte Tidemann (19 disposals, four inside 50s) was important.

Meanwhile, Majella Day showed off her footy smarts with a neat set shot early in the piece, navigating the strong wind to guide the ball through for her one goal of the day.

Shaya Yarran wreaked havoc on the Allies' defence, with her pressure and goal nous to finish with two goals, nine tackles, and 13 disposals in the loss.

Ruck prospect Cara Dziegielewski (pronounced Joo-guh-loo-skee) dominated the air with 44 hitouts, and then won 21 disposals around the ground to lead Western Australia, remaining the top ruck ahead of December's draft, while Lexi Strachan's work on the deck bore 20 disposals, six clearances and a goal.

Bottom-ager Hannah Seaborn worked hard through the middle to rack up 14 disposals and six tackles, while Mia van Kleef also hit the scoreboard.

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ALLIES 2.4 4.6 7.11 8.12 (60)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 2.1 3.1 3.2 4.7 (31)

GOALS

Allies: Rose Bell 3, Billie Hamilton 2, Matilda Lange, Ava Horneman, Majella Day

Western Australia: Shaya Yarran 2, Mia van Kleef, Lexi Strachan

BEST

Allies: Aurelia Russell, Charlotte Tidemann, Zoe Curry, Matilda Lange, Evie Bowie, Rose Bell

Western Australia: Cara Dziegielewski, Lexi Strachan, Marie Polimeno, Hannah Seaborn, Charlotte Bassett, Shaya Yarran

Cara Dziegielewski during the National Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Country and Western Australia on July 4th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Victoria Country 11.4 (70) def. Victoria Metro 9.6 (69) at Shepley Oval

Not even a seven-goal turn from potential No.1 pick Bailee Martin could get Vic Metro over the line to close out the U18 Championships on Saturday.

Martin bagged her seven from 19 disposals, and crucially showed off her range of skill in the attacking half. The haul included a long-range set shot, a neat turner from tight up on the boundary, and crafty crumbing work out of forward contests.

Ava Bilyk was the star for Country in the victory, continuing her rise up draft boards this year, as the helmeted star finished with 31 disposals, two goals, and seven clearances.

Ava Bilyk is presented with the Vic Country MVP medal by Tarkyn Lockyer following the U18 Championships game against Vic Metro. Picture: AFL Photos

She was an example of how measured Country was in attack, as utility Greea McKeegan (17 disposals, one goal) also connected well in the front half, and Lily Milner got the side off to a strong start with the first two goals of the game.

From the ruck, Sophie White also hit the scoreboard, and bottom-ager Olivia Holmes (14 disposals, five tackles, five intercepts) was named in the coach's bests.

Emily Rankin's work at the coalface for Metro was important, finishing with 21 disposals and four clearances, and Alli Allen's two-way running resulted in 13 disposals and seven tackles. Allen was named Metro's MVP for the Championships at game's end.

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VICTORIA COUNTRY 4.2 5.3 7.4 11.4 (70)

VICTORIA METRO 1.2 5.2 6.6 9.6 (60)



GOALS

Victoria Country: Lily Milner 2, Ava Bilyk 2, Sophie White, Eliza Roche, Skylah McPherson, Greea McKeegan, Shiloh Little, Grace Dillow, Issy Boulton

Victoria Metro: Bailee Martin 7, Somer McCormack, Maya Duane



BEST

Victoria Country: Ava Bilyk, Greea McKeegan, Lily Milner, Georgia Garlick, Olivia Holmes, Eliza Roche

Victoria Metro: Bailee Martin, Emily Rankin, Isabella Mazzei, Grace Mclntyre, Alli Allen, Addison West