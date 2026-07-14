Gold Coast has questioned Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Mac Andrew after a video emerged of the pair at the NRL State of Origin game last week

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (centre) and Mac Andrew (right) celebrate after Gold Coast's win over GWS in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast pair Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Mac Andrew have denied any wrongdoing after a video of the pair at last Wednesday’s rugby league State of Origin match was circulated online.

The club spoke to both players as part of an investigation into the video.

“The Gold Coast Suns are aware of vision circulating online involving two of its players,” a Suns spokesperson said via a statement.

“Whilst there is no indication of any wrongdoing by either player in the vision, the club has spoken with both players who deny any insinuation of misconduct.”

Ugle-Hagan was withdrawn from Saturday’s VFL match against Tasmania in Hobart, with the club saying he was sore from playing the previous five weeks.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Suns training on May 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew took part in Saturday night’s horror 79-point loss to Adelaide.

Ugle-Hagan was thrown a lifeline by the Suns last off-season following a tumultuous finish to his five-year stint at the Western Bulldogs.

The former No.1 draft pick missed the entire 2025 season as he dealt with personal and mental health issues, spending significant time at a retreat in Northern New South Wales.

He was given a heavily incentivised one-year deal with the Suns and has played three games so far at senior level in 2026.

Ugle-Hagan kicked three goals against Greater Western Sydney in his second game back, but suffered an ankle injury ahead of the round 10 contest against St Kilda and has not returned to the senior team since.

Coach Damien Hardwick said earlier this month the full-forward was a “long-termer” for the Suns.

Andrew, who is signed until the end of the 2030 season, has produced a mixed season at Gold Coast this year, switching between his usual role in defence as well as pinch-hitting in the ruck.

He has been prone to emotional on-field outbursts this season, including in Saturday’s heavy loss to the Crows when he was penalised for umpire dissent following a Ben Keays goal in the second term.