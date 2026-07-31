Collingwood confirms extent of injury to Jeremy Howe with Harry Perryman also injured

Jeremy Howe during round 21 between Collingwood and Geelong Cts at the MCG, July 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Jeremy Howe has undergone surgery on Friday after breaking his left forearm in Thursday night's loss to Geelong in another blow to the Magpies' backline.

Howe was taken to hospital from the MCG where scans confirmed a fracture in the same arm he suffered three separate breaks in against the Cats in 2023.

Before he became a premiership player that year, Howe required more than three months to recover from that serious injury.

This injury isn't considered anywhere near as severe, but with only three rounds to play before wildcard weekend, there is no guarantee Howe will return this season.

Collingwood is yet to put a timeline on his return and won't know for another week.

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The 36-year-old has played an important role at the Magpies again this year, starring in defence across 16 appearances.

Howe is yet to sign a contract for 2027, but has expressed a desire to play on again next year.

Harry Perryman is also set to be sidelined after straining his hamstring against the Cats.

Craig McRae's men are already without Brayden Maynard after the vice-captain underwent surgery this week, while Darcy Moore and Reef McInnes were ruled out for the season in recent months.

They face West Coast, Hawthorn and Brisbane to secure a spot in September. That task has become more difficult after Thursday night's injuries.