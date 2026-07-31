The AFL and Kayo SPORTS have teamed up for the first AFLW watch along ahead of Australia vs Ireland clash

WATCH O'LONG: How to watch the Australia v Ireland fan watchalong

The AFL and Kayo SPORTS will bring fans closer than ever to AFLW action, launching a Watch O'Long ahead of Saturday's historic NAB AFLW Australia vs Ireland clash, the first fan watchalong of its kind for an AFLW match.

Following the success of previous Dan Does Footy collaborations with AFL games, fans will once again be able to enjoy a unique alternative broadcast experience, with live reactions, insights and entertainment accompanying match vision alongside some of footy’s biggest names.

Featuring some of the AFL's and AFLW's biggest stars, the watch along will be streamed simultaneously on Kayo SPORTS, the AFL's YouTube channel, AFL.com.au, womens.afl and the AFL and AFLW Live Official App.

>>>> WATCH IN THE LIVE PLAYER BELOW FROM 4PM AEST SATURDAY



Hosted by Collingwood AFL captain Darcy Moore, Western Bulldogs AFLW player Jasmyn Smith and Collingwood AFW player Jordy Allen, the watchalong will feature a range of special guests, including Adelaide Crows defender and Irishman Mark Keane, Collingwood AFLW player Mattea Breed and comedian Broden Kelly.



Offering live reactions, analysis and behind the scenes insights, the watchalong will provide an alternative viewing experience alongside Fox Footy's traditional match broadcast.

Learn More Australia v Ireland Watch O'Long





Whether fans want the full broadcast experience or to watch the game alongside some of the AFL's biggest personalities, Kayo SPORTS and Fox Footy are giving audiences more ways than ever to be part of a history making occasion.



The coverage will begin from 4:00pm AEST and with no AFL matches scheduled during the timeslot, fans will have the opportunity to tune in live and experience the historic clash.



The initiative marks another step in the evolution of AFLW fan engagement, providing supporters with a fresh and interactive way to experience one of the biggest events on the AFLW calendar.



Host and Collingwood AFL captain Darcy Moore said the watchalong reflected the growing interest in AFLW and the evolving ways fans are choosing to watch football.



"The rise of AFLW has been incredible to watch and fans are engaging with the game in more ways than ever before."



"This watchalong is a great way to connect with fans, both new and old, and provide a completely different viewing experience alongside what's shaping as a fantastic clash between two proud nations."



"Saturday's match is a significant moment to celebrate the rise of women's football and the AFL and with the game available live on Kayo SPORTS, in a standalone timeslot with no other AFL matches on, it's a fantastic opportunity for footy fans to tune in and experience the game in a completely new way."



Where to watch

Watch O’Long – Australia vs Ireland

Saturday 1 August 2026

Live from 4.00pm AEST on the AFL YouTube channel, AFL.com.au and Kayo SPORTS.