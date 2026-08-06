Luke Jackson celebrates with fans after Fremantle's win over Essendon at the MCG in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- How worried should the Lions be heading into Hawks clash?

- The Dockers' record at the MCG bodes well for their premiership push

- Giants' season still alive thanks to wildcard round

- Should the Power rush Butters back?

- The team give their AFLW 2026 predictions

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