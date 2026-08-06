IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- How worried should the Lions be heading into Hawks clash?
- The Dockers' record at the MCG bodes well for their premiership push
- Giants' season still alive thanks to wildcard round
- Should the Power rush Butters back?
- The team give their AFLW 2026 predictions
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