GREATER Western Sydney has crowd joint winners of its best and fairest for the first time, with Nick Haynes and Lachie Whitfield sharing the Kevin Sheedy Medal.

Whitfield also makes Giants history by becoming the first player to win two best and fairests, following his 2018 gong.

It also caps Haynes' career-best season that saw him named an AFL All-Australian for the first time. The pair tied on 98 votes, ahead of third-placed Harry Perryman, who tallied 96 votes in a breakout campaign.

Giants defender Nick Haynes marks against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Hopper and Josh Kelly were next best with 79 votes apiece.

"I'd like to congratulation Nick and Lachie on their outstanding 2020 seasons," coach Leon Cameron said.



"Nick has been a stalwart of our backline for years now and has always been incredibly highly valued internally with two top-five finishes before this year. He's once again taken his game to another level this year and thoroughly deserves the accolades that have come his way.



"Lachie becomes the first player in our history to win two Sheedy Medals after another ultra-consistent season.



"Taking on an official leadership role ahead of this season shows his development off the field and on the field, we saw Lachie continue to show his class and work-rate across the entire season."

Lachie Whitfield handballs against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Ash won the club's Rising Star award while Jack Buckley, who debuted late in the season, was handed the NEAFL development award.

Interestingly of the six Giants to so far signal their intent to leave the club in a tumultuous off-season – Jeremy Cameron, Zac Williams, Aidan Corr, Jye Caldwell, Jackson Hately and Zac Langdon – only Corr (ninth) finished in the top 10 of voting for the Giants.

Kevin Sheedy Medal top 10



=1. Lachie Whitfield - 98 votes

=1. Nick Haynes - 98

3. Harry Perryman - 96

=4. Jacob Hopper - 79

=4. Josh Kelly - 79

6. Brent Daniels - 69

=7. Toby Greene - 68

=7. Matt de Boer - 68

9. Aidan Corr - 66

10. Stephen Coniglio - 58