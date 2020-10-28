Richmond has informed Luke English and Fraser Turner they will not be offered contracts for the 2021 season.

Turner (pick No.58) and English (No.62) were selected in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, but neither player featured at AFL level during their two seasons at the club.

Both were an important part of Richmond's VFL premiership last year.

"We thank Luke and Fraser for their dedication and commitment across the past two seasons," general manager of football talent Blair Hartley said.

"Both boys have played their part in our recent success, and we wish them all the best for the future."