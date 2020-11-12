It's official: Jeremy Cameron will play for Geelong in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

GEELONG has completed the deal to sign star forward Jeremy Cameron from Greater Western Sydney in a deal completed in the dying seconds of the Trade Period.

The Giants will receive three first-round selections in the trade, the first time any club has sent a trio of first-round picks for a player.

In a complex deal, the Cats sent picks No.13, 15 and 20 and a future fourth-round selection to the Giants in exchange for Cameron, the Giants' future second-round selection and a future second-round selection tied to Essendon from the earlier Jye Caldwell deal.

The Cats lodged paperwork with the AFL to make the restricted free agent a Geelong player on a five-year deal worth approximately $900,000 per season, before the Giants matched the offer.

It was the first matched bid on a player in the history of free agency over nine years, after the Giants believed they could get more than the compensation pick (No.11) they would have received.

Giants general manager Jason McCartney was thrilled with the outcome.

"We obviously rate Jeremy very highly and felt it necessary to ensure we received fair value for a player of his calibre," McCartney said.

"We utilised the mechanisms available to us the restricted free agency framework to get the best possible result for our club.

"To be able to secure three first-round picks puts us in an incredibly strong position to maintain long-term success."