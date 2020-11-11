It's official: Shaun Higgins will play for Geelong in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

VETERAN midfielder Shaun Higgins will continue his chase for an elusive premiership at a third club after a move to Geelong was finalised on Wednesday.

After the Cats secured pick No.30 from Carlton in a deal that sent Lachie Fogarty to the Blues, that selection was on-traded to North Melbourne for Higgins.

Paperwork was lodged on Wednesday afternoon.

Higgins, 32, was under contract at the Roos for 2021 but was told he was free to look elsewhere to secure his future and will accept a two-year deal at the Cattery.

A dual best and fairest winner at the Roos and a 2018 AFL All-Australian, he will turn 33 at the start of next season.

Higgins played 108 games for the Roos after 129 matches at the Western Bulldogs from 2006-2014.

"We have always liked Shaun as a player and we are happy that we could work with Shaun, his management and North Melbourne to get this trade completed,” Geelong recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells said.

"Shaun is a very talented and accomplished player and he can fill a number of roles. We are looking forward to seeing him in Geelong colours."

He joins Isaac Smith, who crossed over from Hawthorn, at Geelong with Jeremy Cameron also expected to follow.

The Cats have already traded out youngsters Fogarty and Nakia Cockatoo.